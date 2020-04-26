Test Your Knowledge With These 8 Game Shows

Lauren Schuster
Best TV Game Shows Streaming
Fox; ABC; NBC

Cash Cab

Calling all trivia champions! If you’re ready to combine knowledge, skill and fun then these game shows might be for you.

Whether you’re looking for spinning wheels or stacking cans, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. You can even see how you measure up against each show’s contestants from the comfort of your home.

From beloved classics like Jeopardy! to fun new favorites, including Ellen’s Game of Games, you won’t want to miss these game shows, streaming now.

Cash Cab Hulu
Discovery

Cash Cab

Anything can happen on the streets of New York City, but there’s only one cab that pays you. These contestants earn money with each correct answer they give on the way to their destination. Will they rack up some cash or get kicked to the curb? Find out on this crazy ride.

Available on Hulu

Spin the Wheel Hulu
Fox

Spin the Wheel

Will their spins bring them wins? In this show from executive producer Justin Timberlake, combining luck and knowledge could win these contestants over $20 million in each episode. But if the wheel is not on their side, they could lose it all. Find out their fate with this ultra-high stakes game.

Available on Hulu

Beat Shazam Hulu
Fox

Beat Shazam

Can you name that tune? Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne host as contestants compete to prove their musical knowledge in only a matter of seconds. Only one team will make it to the final round of competition and go head to head with the Shazam app for the chance to win $1 million!

Available on Hulu

The Wall Hulu
NBC

The Wall

Executive produced by NBA superstar LeBron James, this game is the perfect combination of luck and knowledge. As balls drop from the top of the wall into baskets below labeled with dollar amounts, contestants must answer questions correctly to determine whether the balls add to or subtract from their total. Before the game is done, the contestants have the chance to win millions of dollars!

Available on Hulu

New Episodes Airing Sundays 8/7c on NBC

Ellen's Game of Games Hulu
NBC

Ellen's Game of Games

Beloved talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has entered the game show arena! Bringing her love for all things fun and wacky, her games are sure to entertain. From spinning until they’re dizzy to getting covered in slime, you never know what these contestants might have to do. The only thing that’s for sure is that they have a chance at winning $100,000.

Available on Hulu

New Episodes Airing Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC

Jeopardy Netflix Hulu
ABC

Jeopardy!

What is one of the most beloved game shows of all time? This is Jeopardy, of course! Airing since the 1960s, you can’t go wrong with this classic. Contestants must answer trivia questions from a variety of categories, earning money with each correct answer in hopes of becoming the champion.

Available on Netflix and Hulu

New Episodes Airing Weekdays at 7/6c on ABC

Minute to Win It Netflix
NBC

Minute to Win It

What can you do in just one minute? Watch as these contestants make the most of their 60 seconds on the clock. Successful completion of all 10 levels will earn them $250,000! But watch out: these tasks are not as easy as they look.

Available on Netflix

Awake: The Million Dollar Game Netflix
Netflix

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Everyone knows that life seems harder when you’re tired, but what will extreme sleep deprivation do to these contestants? After staying awake for 24 hours straight, they must compete in a number of physical and mental challenges. Only one sleepy contestant can win the grand prize of $1 million! You won’t want to snooze through this wacky competition.

Available on Netflix

