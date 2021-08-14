Best Lines of the Week (August 6-August 12): ‘Obviously Imperialism Was Bad’

Fall is just a few weeks away and we’re already seeing some exciting premieres on our screens. Brooklyn Nine-Nine returned for its final season with some outrageous political jokes, while Marvel’s What If…? gave us a taste of an alternate reality when it kicked off this week.

Elsewhere, Ted Lasso showed us some awkward-but-funny family drama, The White Lotus continued to impress with just how terrible all of its characters are as people, and Reservation Dogs proved once again how funny Taika Waititi‘s off-kilter comedy can be.

