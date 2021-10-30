Best Lines of the Week (October 22-28): ‘I’m Back and I’m Blonde!’

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Selena Gomez in Selena + Chef
HBO Max

October is coming to a close and we are approaching the end of 2021 with full force. Our forever favorite shows and actors, as well as new hits, keep us grounded as we zoom through another year.

Although we finished up runs of some favorites this month, the lovable actors came back to our screens right when we were starting to miss them. Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis returned to our televisions and the Saturday Night Live stage, making for hilarious skits and fond memories of the show’s history. Selena Gomez, who we adored in Hulu original Only Murders in the Building, is back for Season 3 of Selena + Chef.

Ask Matt: Missing Casey on 'Fire' and Gibbs on 'NCIS'See Also

Ask Matt: Missing Casey on 'Fire' and Gibbs on 'NCIS'

Plus, thoughts on 'SEAL Team's streaming home, 'Ghosts,' questions about '9-1-1: Lone Star,' and more.

And of course, returning favorites Curb Your Enthusiasm and Fear The Walking Dead make our list as we find comfort in the shows we’ve loved forever during our fast-moving days.

Read on for the best lines of the last full week of October.

Zendaya in Dune
Warner Bros.

Dune (HBO Max)

“This is only the beginning”

— Chani’s (Zendaya) final words as Paul (Timothée Chalamet) walks away with her, Stilgar (Javier Bardem) and the others

Larry David, Lucy Lui, and Jeff Garlin in Curb You Enthusiasm Season 11
HBO

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

“So this is glass, and there’s an opening right here.”

Lucy Liu as she guides Larry David out the correct doorway after he runs into the glass door

Nadine Velasquez as Valeria and Eve as Jill the Thrill in Queens
ABC

Queens (ABC)

Nadine: “Have you seen the tumor? Just saying, the timing is a touch suspect. The minute he cheats then magically grows a tumor.”

Jill: “Girl if you don’t shut up.”

— Valeria (Nadine Velazquez) and Brianna (Eve) have a side-conversation about Brianna’s cheating husband, Jeff (Ronreaco Lee), who has a “tumor”

Jason Sudeikis during his opoening monologue of Saturday Night Live
Will Heath/NBC

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

“The last couple of years, though, I’ve been working on this Apple TV show called Ted Lasso… which somehow became a hit. I mean, it’s truly shocking to me because it’s built around two things Americans hate: soccer and kindness.”

Jason Sudeikis during his opening monologue in his iconic return to Saturday Night Live, this time as the host

Reese Witherspoon as Bradley and Julianna Marguiles as Laura in The Morning Show
Apple TV+

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Bradley: “Where are you going?”

Laura: “To the studio. You wanted me to do the show, I’m not gonna half-ass it.”

Bradley: “Oh, yes, absolutely! We definitely need your whole ass!”

— Laura (Julianna Margulies) leaves for work after agreeing to fill in for Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and co-host the Morning Show with Bradley (Reese Witherspoon).

AMC

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

“We are trying so hard to fix ourselves, we can’t even recognize that it might be a little alright to be a little bit broken.”

— Former leader Morgan Jones (Lennie James) has a poetic moment as he tries to put the pieces back together after losing a child and deals with this season’s nuclear fallout.

Anna Kendrick as Darby in Love Life
HBO Max

Love Life (HBO Max)

Bartender: “Congratulations, you’re married!”

Darby: “Yeah! For now.”

–Season 1 protagonist Darby Magnus (Anna Kendrick) has a quick conversation with her wedding bartender before the show introduces its new main character, Marcus (William Jackson Harper).

EJ Williams as Dean and Dulé Williams as Bill in The Wonder Years 2021
ABC

The Wonder Years (ABC)

Dean: “Hey, dad, can we go to the beach?”

Bill: “Sharks.”

Dean: “Hey, dad, can we rent a cabin in the woods?”

Bill: “Bears.”

Dean: “Hey, dad, can we get a dog?”

Bill: “Fleas.”

–Dean (Elisha “EJ” Williams) asks his father, Bill (Dulé Hill), for the family to do things that emulate the “cool middle-class experience.”

Selena Gomez in Selena + Chef Season 3
HBO Max

Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

“I’m back and I’m blonde!”

— Selena Gomez kicks off Season 3 with a new blonde hairstyle.

tonight show starring jimmy fallon chrissy teigen
NBC

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

“I can’t say this, it’s too controversial.”

Chrissy Teigen admits to her love of candy corn.

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dune (2021)

Fear the Walking Dead

Love Life

Queens

Saturday Night Live

Selena + Chef

The Morning Show

The Wonder Years (2021)

Anna Kendrick

Dulé Hill

Eve Jeffers Cooper

Jason Sudeikis

Jeff Garlin

Jennifer Aniston

Julianna Margulies

Larry David

Lucy Liu

Nadine Velazquez

Reese Witherspoon

Selena Gomez

Timothée Chalamet

William Jackson Harper

Zendaya