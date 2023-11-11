Best Lines of the Week (November 3-9): ‘Of Course the World Needs More Kris Jenners’

TV Insider Staff
Kris Jenner in 'The Kardashians'
Tensions are high in this week’s newest episodes. The Morning Show wrapped up Season 3, and we’re left wondering what Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) future looks likeLoki also came to a close, with the god (Tom Hiddleston) making a tough decision in order to save the timelines and the rest of mankind. The Golden Bachelor had its “Women Tell All” this week, and Gerry Turner had to face the woman he sent home in last week’s episode in a heartbreaking discussion.

Season 2 of The Santa Clauses premiered, and Cal (Austin Kane) is gearing up to become the next Santa, but it seems something evil is brewing in the North Pole. The Knockouts have begun on The Voice, and the coaches are getting fired up trying to steal for their teams. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the women are in Vegas, and things get heated between Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke.

Keep scrolling to see our favorites lines from this week.

Garcelle Beauvais in 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

“Twice a day? Between her feet, her cats, her dogs, she got no time to have sex twice a day.”

Garcelle Beauvais questions Sutton’s sex life.

Brie Larson and Caryn West in 'Lessons in Chemistry'
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Mrs. Mudford: “She completely undermined the assignment and said people are animals.”

Elizabeth: “But, people are animals.”

—Elizabeth (Brie Larson) and Mrs. Mudford (Caryn West) discussing her daughter’s (Alice Halsey) behavior

The Morning Show - Billy Crudup
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

“I don’t remember any sexual harassment, but I f**king remember that grilled cheese, ‘cause it was good.”

—Cory (Billy Crudup) in response to the allegations against him

Loki Season 2 Finale
Loki (Disney+)

Loki: “You’re just…a man.”

He Who Remains: “Flesh and blood. Don’t tell me I’m a disappointment.”

—Loki (Tom Hiddleston) digs at He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors)

Kris Jenner in 'The Kardashians'
The Kardashians (Hulu)

“Genius. Like, hello?! Of course the world needs more Kris Jenners.”

Kris Jenner talking about Paris Hilton’s idea of hologramming herself

Elizabeth Allen-Dick in 'The Santa Clauses'
The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

Donner: “Well, if you’re in charge, Blitzen’s been eating my grain.”

Blitzen: “Well, only because Donner has been eating my grain!”

Sandra: “Both of you are giving me a migraine!”

—Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick) argues with Donner (Neil Flynn) and Blitzen (Jack McBrayer).

Lele Pons on 'Dancing with the Stars'
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

“Last week, I got a 9. This week, I got a cold sore.”

Lele Pons gives a recap of her past week.

Black Cake
Black Cake (Hulu)

“I walked away from my father, and my mother walked away from me. Betrayal…is a powerful thing.”

—Eleanor (Chipo Chung) expresses her worry about telling her children her secrets.

Natascha on 'The Golden Bachelor'
The Golden Bachelor (ABC)

“I supported Edith making guacamole, salsa, and tacos. I ate it, and ain’t nothing happened to me. And I’d do it again.”

—Natascha defends Edith after Susan said her guacamole hurt her stomach.

Niall Horan on 'The Voice'
The Voice (NBC)

Niall: “I’m really sad that I didn’t get to turn.”

John: “You had a chance to turn. Like, you could have turned.”

Niall: “… True.”

Niall Horan expresses his regret of not turning his chair for Caitlin.

