Tensions are high in this week’s newest episodes. The Morning Show wrapped up Season 3, and we’re left wondering what Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) future looks like. Loki also came to a close, with the god (Tom Hiddleston) making a tough decision in order to save the timelines and the rest of mankind. The Golden Bachelor had its “Women Tell All” this week, and Gerry Turner had to face the woman he sent home in last week’s episode in a heartbreaking discussion.

Season 2 of The Santa Clauses premiered, and Cal (Austin Kane) is gearing up to become the next Santa, but it seems something evil is brewing in the North Pole. The Knockouts have begun on The Voice, and the coaches are getting fired up trying to steal for their teams. On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the women are in Vegas, and things get heated between Kyle Richards and Sutton Stracke.

Keep scrolling to see our favorites lines from this week.