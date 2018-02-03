Best Lines of the Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1): ‘They Want My F**king Dog?!’

Rebecca: “Oh no, I didn’t dump him. I just put us on an indefinite permanent break.” — Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) downplays her situation with Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) as she announces she is ready to return to working at the law firm.

Tom: “Scheana, you’re fake from head to toe. You have no personality. You’re nothing. You’re a bootleg Kardashian. All you care about is a f**king selfie.” — Tom Schwartz calls Scheana Marie out for being fake while defending his wife Katie Maloney at coworker, Peter’s, birthday party

Alessia: “I’ve been pretend-winning Grammys since I was a kid in my shower… You are the reason I don’t have to win Grammys in my shower anymore.” — Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara celebrates making her dream a reality and thanking her fans while accepting the Grammy for Best New Artist.

Olivia: “Martha you didn’t ask for this. You are under so much pressure, you don’t realize that this is not your fault. So tell me who did this to you.” — Lieutenant Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) desperately tries to convince a sexual assault victim not to blame herself and explain what happened in an intense conversation.

Kevin: “I meet this great girl and now I gotta pretend to be married to you, with an angry colon?” — Kevin (Kevin James) isn’t pleased with the lie his business partner (Leah Remini) told the flight attendant in order to get them first class seats.

Fiona: “My dog, Rusty? They want my f**king dog?” — Fiona (Emmy Rossum) is less than pleased to hear that the family suing her also wants ownership of her dog.

Chris: ““Like I don’t want to accidentally do crystal meth. I don’t want to accidentally do that.” — Chris Romano explains to host Derek Waters the possible repercussions of knowing someone with a dangerous mind like Rasputin.

Bailey: “My name is Dr. Miranda Bailey. I am Chief of Surgery at Grey-Sloan Memorial, and I believe I am having a heart attack.” — While used to being in charge of the patients, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) becomes a patient herself when she checks into another hospital in fear for her health.

B. Akerlund: “Welcome to my world of horror. Today’s about torture and pain, and none of my clothes are comfortable. So, enjoy the nightmare.” — Fashion activist and costume designer B. Akerlund discusses the models’ photo shoot challenge.

Zoey: “A pinga is a penis, isn’t it?” Ana: “You’re damn right it is.” — Zoey (Yara Shahidi) learns a new word after sharing with roomie Ana (Francia Raisa) that she had sex for the first time.

From the Grammy Awards to Grey’s Anatomy, this week was filled with memorable quotes from television’s favorite characters bringing viewers humor, sass, and emotion-filled entertainment.

