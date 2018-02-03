Best Lines of the Week (Jan. 26-Feb. 1): ‘They Want My F**king Dog?!’

TV Insider Staff
Grown-ish - Yara Shahidi
Eric McCandless/FreeForm

Grown-ish

Zoey: “A pinga is a penis, isn’t it?”
Ana: “You’re damn right it is.”
— Zoey (Yara Shahidi) learns a new word after sharing with roomie Ana (Francia Raisa) that she had sex for the first time.

America's Next Top Model - B. Akerlund, best lines
VH1

America’s Next Top Model

B. Akerlund: “Welcome to my world of horror. Today’s about torture and pain, and none of my clothes are comfortable. So, enjoy the nightmare.”
— Fashion activist and costume designer B. Akerlund discusses the models’ photo shoot challenge.

Grey's Anatomy - Chandra Wilson as Dr. Miranda Bailey
ABC

Grey’s Anatomy

Bailey: “My name is Dr. Miranda Bailey. I am Chief of Surgery at Grey-Sloan Memorial, and I believe I am having a heart attack.”
— While used to being in charge of the patients, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) becomes a patient herself when she checks into another hospital in fear for her health.

Drunk History - Derek Waters, best lines
Comedy Central

Drunk History

Chris: ““Like I don’t want to accidentally do crystal meth. I don’t want to accidentally do that.”
— Chris Romano explains to host Derek Waters the possible repercussions of knowing someone with a dangerous mind like Rasputin.

Emmy Rossum as Fiona Gallagher in Shameless - Season 8, episode 12
Showtime

Shameless

Fiona: “My dog, Rusty? They want my f**king dog?”
— Fiona (Emmy Rossum) is less than pleased to hear that the family suing her also wants ownership of her dog.

Kevin James in Kevin Can Wait - 'Fight or Flight'
JoJo Whilden/CBS

Kevin Can Wait

Kevin: “I meet this great girl and now I gotta pretend to be married to you, with an angry colon?”
— Kevin (Kevin James) isn’t pleased with the lie his business partner (Leah Remini) told the flight attendant in order to get them first class seats.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
NBC

Law and Order: SVU

Olivia: “Martha you didn’t ask for this. You are under so much pressure, you don’t realize that this is not your fault. So tell me who did this to you.”
— Lieutenant Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) desperately tries to convince a sexual assault victim not to blame herself and explain what happened in an intense conversation.

best lines, THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS - Alessia Cara
ohn P. Filo/CBS

60th Grammy Awards

Alessia: “I’ve been pretend-winning Grammys since I was a kid in my shower… You are the reason I don’t have to win Grammys in my shower anymore.”
— Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara celebrates making her dream a reality and thanking her fans while accepting the Grammy for Best New Artist.

Vanderpump Rules - Tom Schwartz, Best lines
Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Vanderpump Rules

Tom: “Scheana, you’re fake from head to toe. You have no personality. You’re nothing. You’re a bootleg Kardashian. All you care about is a f**king selfie.”
— Tom Schwartz calls Scheana Marie out for being fake while defending his wife Katie Maloney at coworker, Peter’s, birthday party

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend - Rachel Bloom - 'Oh Nathaniel, It's On!'
Michael Yarish/The CW

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Rebecca: “Oh no, I didn’t dump him. I just put us on an indefinite permanent break.”
— Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) downplays her situation with Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) as she announces she is ready to return to working at the law firm.

From the Grammy Awards to Grey’s Anatomy, this week was filled with memorable quotes from television’s favorite characters bringing viewers humor, sass, and emotion-filled entertainment.

Click through the gallery above for our 10 favorite lines of the week!

