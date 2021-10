The Kid: “Time is her enemy, sheriff.” – The Kid (Bill Skarsgård) warning Sheriff Pangborn (Scott Glenn) about the real danger that Ruth (Sissy Spacek) faces.

Florence: “There’s just something about him that’s setting off our creep radar.” Owen: “I don’t know. He seems pretty fine to me.” Florence: “Oh my God, of course he seems fine to you. Because as a man, you don’t have to constantly be looking out for red flags.” – Florence, (Jessica Lowe) sensing that Declan is dangerous.

Issa: “I feel like my whole life is on some tip-toe shit right now.” – Issa (Issa Rae) on not being able to voice herself.

Deran: “I think you need to do something to keep yourself busy in between jobs.” Pope: “Why?” Deran: “Because, man, you get weird when you don’t have anything to do.” – Deran (Jake Weary) and Pope (Shawn Hatosy) share a moment of levity.

Cassidy: “I’m giving you a second chance here. Don’t be a dick.” – Cassidy (Joe Gilgun) trying to do the right thing and protect Hoover (Malcolm Barrett).

Howard: “What can I do to make it better?” Kim: “Nothing.” – Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Howard (Patrick Fabian) verbally spar.

Diana: “We’re from two different worlds.” Enzo: Yes we are, which is why I’m moving to yours.” – Diana (Miriam Shor) and Enzo (Chris Tardio) take a new step in their relationship.

Alison: “Some days, I’m proud of the life I’ve built. I have my daughter and my career. I have grown, persevered. And then sometimes, it just feels like a giant charade.” – Alison (Ruth Wilson) on how she’s still reeling from the death of her son.

From the season premiere of Insecure, to the penultimate episode of The Affair, this week was filled with smart, thoughtful, and visceral dialogue.

