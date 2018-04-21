Best Lines of the Week (April 13-19): ‘He’s About to Have His Second Baby Mama’
1 of
From the season finale of The Walking Dead to the non-stop antics of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, this week was filled with both drama and humor.
Click through the gallery above to see our 10 favorite lines on TV this week!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans ‘Dazzled’ by Drew Goins’ Tournament of Champions Performance
2
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Boss Details What Would’ve Happened in a Season 6
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Shocked by What Ryan Seacrest Said After She Was ‘Robbed’ by Brutal Ruling
4
Would Rob Lowe Play Owen Again After ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Series Finale?
5
Who Is Isabella Strahan’s Mom? Meet Michael’s Ex Jean Muggli