Best Lines of the Week (August 7-13): ‘Love Yourself’

This week in television, we said some goodbyes, while still keeping room for hellos and laughs.

It was the series finale for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D and the season finale for Perry Mason, but we also welcomed HBO’s Hard Knocks and Netflix’s (Un)Well to the screen.

Of course, we can’t forget the moments on TV this week that made us laugh, as both The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon delivered a late night comedy fix. Plus, ABC’s What Would You Do? delivered some powerful, inspirational messages that we can all learn from.

Check out the best lines in TV this week below.