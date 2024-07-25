Being Human was a tall order for the characters of the BBC comedy-drama of that name, since they were supernatural beings trying to live normal, mortal lives.

The first seasons, for instance, starred Lenora Crichlow as a ghost, Russell Tovey as a werewolf, and Aidan Turner as a vampire. After moving in together, that trio “deal[s] with the challenges of their new life together … united in a desire to blend in with their human neighbors.”

The acclaimed series aired five seasons on BBC and later BBC America, crossing over stateside 15 years ago, on July 25, 2009. (And the subsequent Syfy re-do is one of our picks for the best American adaptations of British TV dramas.)

A decade and a half on, here’s what the BBC’s Being Human cast is up to…