The BBC’s ‘Being Human’ Hit American TV 15 Years Ago: Where’s the Cast Now?

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Lenora Crichlow, Russell Tovey, and Aidan Turner in 'Being Human'
BBC/Touchpaper Television/Courtesy: Everett Collection, BBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection, Alexandra Thompson/BBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Being Human was a tall order for the characters of the BBC comedy-drama of that name, since they were supernatural beings trying to live normal, mortal lives.

The first seasons, for instance, starred Lenora Crichlow as a ghost, Russell Tovey as a werewolf, and Aidan Turner as a vampire. After moving in together, that trio “deal[s] with the challenges of their new life together … united in a desire to blend in with their human neighbors.”

The acclaimed series aired five seasons on BBC and later BBC America, crossing over stateside 15 years ago, on July 25, 2009. (And the subsequent Syfy re-do is one of our picks for the best American adaptations of British TV dramas.)

A decade and a half on, here’s what the BBC’s Being Human cast is up to…

Lenora Crichlow
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Lenora Crichlow (Annie Sawyer)

Crichlow seems to be lying low lately: Her most recent credit is Avenue 5, on which she played Billy McEvoy before the show’s end in 2022. Before that, Crichlow starred as Ava Wallace-Margolis in Goliath.

Russell Tovey
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Russell Tovey (George Sands)

Tovey’s TV parts of late include starring roles in American Horror Story: NYC, Juice, and The Fortress. He also recurred as John O’Shea, love interest of Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) in Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.

Aidan Turner
Belinda Jiao/Getty Images

Aidan Turner (John Mitchell)

Turner recently starred in the British drama series The Suspect and Fifteen-Love. Coming up, he’ll costar with David Tennant in the TV series Rivals and Jeff Bridges in the film Grendel.

Sinéad Keenan
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Sinéad Keenan (Nina Pickering)

Since last year, Keenan has been starring as DCI Jess James in the ITV crime drama Unforgotten, the sixth series of which started filming this spring. She’ll also star in the upcoming comedy series How to Get to Heaven From Belfast.

Michael Socha
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Michael Socha (Tom McNair)

Earlier this year, Socha starred in the second series of ITV’s DI Ray, playing Dave Chapman in the police procedural. He’s also joining Jodie Whittaker and Aimee Lou Wood in the Netflix series Toxic Town.

Damien Molony
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Damien Molony (Hal Yorke)

Molony was recently announced as the headliner of a reboot of the BBC crime drama Bergerac, a reboot masterminded by Being Human creator Toby Whithouse. The actor is coming off long-running roles on the British shows The Split and Brassic.

Kate Bracken
Instagram

Kate Bracken (Alex Millar)

Bracken has been all over British telly in the last two years, recurring on Shetland and Silent Witness, guest-starring on Father Brown, and starring as Katie Forsyth in the second series of Granite Harbour.

Steven Robertson
Simon Ridgway/BBC/Courtesy: Everett Collection

Steven Robertson (Dominic Rook)

Robertson (seen here on Doctor Who in 2015) also has Shetland on his filmography, but he’s a star of the BBC detective drama: He has played DC Sandy Wilson on the show since 2013, and he’s confirmed to return for the show’s ninth series.

Aidan Turner

Damien Molony

Kate Bracken

Lenora Crichlow

Michael Socha

Russell Tovey

Sinéad Keenan

Steven Robertson

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ryan Anderson
1
Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Hit With Bad News About Divorce
Julie and Todd Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley
2
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Gets Candid About Family Life
DWTS hosts and judges
3
‘DWTS’ Set for Major Shakeup Amid Franchise Bullying & Abuse Scandal
Big Ed, Liz Woods, and Jayson Zuniga at the '90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After' tell all
4
Liz’s New Boyfriend Jayson Confronts Big Ed in Explosive ’90 Day Fiancé: HEA’ Tell All
Neilesh Vinjamuri, Wendy Zaballos, and Davey Morrison on Jeopardy on July 24
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Ends in Drama With Major Implications for Tournament of Champions