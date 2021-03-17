10 ‘Bachelor’ Finales That Didn’t End in a Proposal (PHOTOS)

So where’s the Neil Lane engagement ring?

The Bachelor finale is expected to include diamonds, drama and, usually, a “yes!” to love. But that’s not always the case. Bachelor Matt James is just the latest star to not propose. Instead, he handed Rachael Kirkconnell a rose instead of a ring and, in the After the Final Rose special, told her her racist social media activity made him question their relationship: “It was on the context of you not fully understanding my Blackness and … what it would mean for our kids,” he shared.

While The Bachelor boasts two decades of awe-inspiring, romantic — and sometimes corny — engagements, we estimate that about a third of the Bachelors chose not to propose in the finale.

We look at the top 10 fan favorite love stories that all ended up sans ring, though some did have untraditional happily ever afters…at least, for as long as they could sustain them. Scroll down to see Juan Pablo Galavis, Colton Underwood, and other bachelors who couldn’t do the deed.

