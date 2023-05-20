‘Hasta La Vista, Baby’ & More of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Best Film Lines

Jim Halterman
Comments
Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Kindergarten Cop,' 'True Lies,' & 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day'
Courtesy of Everett Collection

TV Insider Magazine Subscription

Buy Now

Is there anyone, anywhere who hasn’t quoted “I’ll be back” in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Austrian accent? The actor memorably used the line first in 1984’s The Terminator and again in multiple other movies.

Can you expect more verbal gems in FUBAR? Well…early on, he blows a bad guy to bits. Later, asked where the man is, he replies, “He’s kind of all over the place.” Plus, co-star Monica Barbaro continues the Arnold impression tradition when tasked with impersonating her on-screen dad with a therapy puppet in the Netflix series.

“How far do I go into the funny impression of him, and how much do I keep what he sounds like?” Barbaro told TV Insider Magazine for our FUBAR cover story. Her worries about mimicking the famed action star were assuaged when Schwarzenegger replied, “Are you kidding? My kids imitate me all the time!”

His onscreen mannerisms being as famous as his one-liners, Barbaro added a physical layer to her impression. “I had my [Schwarzenegger] puppet flex and kiss his own muscle. That made Arnold break,” she said.

Ahead of FUBAR‘s May 25 debut, let’s look back at Schwarzenegger’s kick-ass movie career for more fav lines.

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s June issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

FUBAR, Series Premiere, Thursday, May 25, Netflix

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Predator'
20th Century Fox Film Corp./Courtesy of Everett Collection

“If it bleeds, we can kill it.”

Philosophy while pursuing an alien beast in 1987’s Predator

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'The Running Man'
TriStar/Courtesy of Everett Collection

“He had to split.”

Said after using a chain saw to cut a villain named “Buzzsaw” in half in 1987’s The Running Man

Arnold Schwarzenegger & Sharon Stone in 'Total Recall'
Courtesy of Everett Collection

“Consider that a divorce!”

Declared after offing his deceitful wife (Sharon Stone) in 1990’s Total Recall

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'True Lies'
Courtesy of Everett Collection

“You’re fired!”

Said before launching a missile—with a real baddie strapped to it—in the 1994 action comedy True Lies

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Terminator 2: Judgement Day'
Courtesy of Everett Collection

“Hasta la vista, baby”

Stated before killing another terminator (Robert Patrick) in 1991’s T2: Judgment Day

Arnold Schwarzenegger in 'Kindergarten Cop'
Bruce McBroom/Universal Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

“It’s not a tumor!”

Barked at kindergartners questioning his headache in 1990’s Kindergarten Cop

FUBAR

Kindergarten Cop

Predator

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

The Running Man

The Terminator

Total Recall (1990)

True Lies (1994)

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jennifer Esposito and Donnie Wahlberg in 'Blue Bloods'
1
Danny & Jackie’s Reunion & Erin’s Announcement in ‘Blue Bloods’ Finale
Gerald McRaney, Bar Paly, and Daniela Ruah in 'NCIS: LA'
2
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Signs Off, ‘Succession’ Funeral Rites, Remembering Donna Summer, Stars Gather for ‘Idol’ Finale
Max Thieriot, Michael Trucco, Billy Burke, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, Kevin Alejandro, and Stephanie Arcila in 'Fire Country'
3
‘Fire Country’ Stars on Twist at Bode’s Parole Hearing
'S.W.A.T.,' 'Elsbeth' and 'Found'
4
Fall 2023 TV Schedule: Your Guide to the Complete Lineup
Luciano Leroux as Javi and Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie in Yellowjackets
5
Did ‘Yellowjackets’ Just Make Most of Its Characters Irredeemable?