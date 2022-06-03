‘Army Wives’ Turns 15: Where’s the Cast Now?

Army Wives debuted to unprecedented numbers for Lifetime 15 years ago, on June 3, 2007. With 3.5 million total viewers tuning in to watch the drama about military spouses living on an Army base, the first episode of Army Wives ranked as Lifetime’s most-watched series premiere ever.

The show, created by Katherine Fugate and based on the book Under the Sabers: The Unwritten Code of Army Wives by Tanya Biank, would go on for six years and seven seasons before getting its honorable discharge.

“There is no denying how special Army Wives has been to both Lifetime and the television landscape,” Rob Sharenow, then the channel’s general manager, said upon the show’s cancellation in 2013, per Deadline. “By taking on a very relevant and timely issue, it has brilliantly captured the challenges our military families endure and the bravery they and their loved ones display while serving our country.”

A decade and a half later, the TV stars behind Army Wives’ five central couples are still reporting for duty in Hollywood. Check out their career updates in the gallery below.