‘Army Wives’ Turns 15: Where’s the Cast Now?

Army Wives debuted to unprecedented numbers for Lifetime 15 years ago, on June 3, 2007. With 3.5 million total viewers tuning in to watch the drama about military spouses living on an Army base, the first episode of Army Wives ranked as Lifetime’s most-watched series premiere ever.

The show, created by Katherine Fugate and based on the book Under the Sabers: The Unwritten Code of Army Wives by Tanya Biank, would go on for six years and seven seasons before getting its honorable discharge.

“There is no denying how special Army Wives has been to both Lifetime and the television landscape,” Rob Sharenow, then the channel’s general manager, said upon the show’s cancellation in 2013, per Deadline. “By taking on a very relevant and timely issue, it has brilliantly captured the challenges our military families endure and the bravery they and their loved ones display while serving our country.”

A decade and a half later, the TV stars behind Army Wives’ five central couples are still reporting for duty in Hollywood. Check out their career updates in the gallery below.

Catherine Bell
Michael Tran/Getty Images

Catherine Bell (Denise Sherwood)

For more than a decade after Army Wives, Bell played the magical Cassie Nightingale in Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch series and films. She also reprised her JAG role, Sarah MacKenzie, across three recent episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles.

Brigid Brannagh
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Brigid Brannagh (Pamela Moran)

Brannagh starred in Hulu’s Runaways, playing nefarious bioengineer Stacey Yorkes, mother of Gert (Ariela Barer), in the Marvel superhero series. More recently, the actress guest-starred in episodes of The Good Doctor and 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Sterling K. Brown
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown (Roland Burton)

Brown is, of course, best known as family man Randall Pearson on the NBC drama This Is Us, though he also played real-life lawyer Christopher Darden in FX’s The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story—and both of those roles earned him Emmys. On the big screen, the actor has appeared in Black Panther, The Predator, and Waves.

Jeremy Davidson
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Jeremy Davidson (Chase Moran)

Davidson has had guest-starring roles on Bull, Dynasty, NCIS: New Orleans, FBI, and The Blacklist, and recurring roles on Madam Secretary and Seven Seconds. He also narrated the second season of the AMC docuseries The Making of the Mob.

Wendy Davis
David Livingston/Getty Images

Wendy Davis (Joan Burton)

Davis starred in the OWN comedy-drama Love Is, playing the modern-day version of the sitcom writer Nuri, and she recently guest-starred on Designated Survivor, Star Trek: Picard, and Bull. The actress also recurs as Joan, the best friend of Vivian (Cassandra Freeman), on the Peacock drama Bel-Air.

Kim Delaney
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for DirecTV

Kim Delaney (Claudia Joy Holden)

Delaney had a stint on General Hospital between 2020 and 2021, succeeding Demi Moore in the role of Jackie Templeton. She also starred in the Lifetime movie The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother’s Hunt for Justice. These days, she’s recurring on Chicago Fire as Jennifer Sheridan, mother of Severide (Taylor Kinney).

Drew Fuller
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Drew Fuller (Trevor LeBlanc)

Fuller has starred in a number of romantic TV movies since Army Wives ended, including Perfect on Paper, Love Finds You in Charm, and Love, Fall & Order. He also appeared in the 2019 movie Test Pattern with Will Brill and Brittany S. Hall.

Brian McNamara
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Brian McNamara (Michael Holden)

McNamara’s post-Army Wives career includes many guest-starring gigs on such shows as Hawaii Five-0, Designated Survivor, NCIS, and Magnum P.I. He and Army Wives costars Drew Fuller and Sterling K. Brown reunited in the 2017 Funny or Die sketch A Bunch of Dicks.

Sally Pressman
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Sally Pressman (Roxy LeBlanc)

Pressman took a detour into Shondaland after Army Wives, playing a young Ellis Grey on Grey’s Anatomy and recurring on Scandal and The Catch. She also recurred on Younger as Malkie, girlfriend of Maggie (Debi Mazar), and on Good Girls as Nancy, wife of Gregg (Zach Gilford).

Terry Serpico
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for Overture Films

Terry Serpico (Frank Sherwood)

Serpico has played a number of authoritative and intimidating TV characters recently: CEO-turned-terrorist Patrick Lloyd on Designated Survivor, businessman Teal Beck on Yellowstone, General Owens on Homeland, Major Markson on Hightown, and Chief Tommy McGrath on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

