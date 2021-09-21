‘Arcane’: Netflix’s ‘League of Legends’ Series Unveils Character Posters (PHOTOS)

The popular video game franchise League of Legends is headed to the small screen with the new animated series, Arcane. On September 21, Netflix and Riot Games unveiled the first character posters for the upcoming series ahead of its trailer debut at Netflix’s upcoming TUDUM fan event on Saturday, September 25.

“Set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed underground of Zaun, Arcane follows the origins of two iconic League champions-and the power that will tear them apart,” states the series description.

Featuring a star-studded voice cast, including Hailee Steinfeld, Ella Purnell, Kevin Alejandro, Katie Leung, Jason Spisak, Toks Olagundoye, JB Blanc, and Harry Llyod, the series will mark Riot Games’ first television series, as well as the first set within the League of Legends IP.

Netflix’s TUDUM global virtual fan event will be broadcast across the streaming service’s YouTube channels and social media pages beginning at 9 am PST/12 pm EST this Saturday. The event will feature appearances from some of Netflix’s biggest stars for a day full of exclusives and first looks at new and returning content, including Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and The Witcher, among many others.

The time for Arcane’s trailer debut has yet to be announced. The series is produced and developed by Riot Games in partnership with Fortiche Productions.

Below, check out the first look character posters for the new series!

Arcane, Series Premiere, This Fall, Netflix