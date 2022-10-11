Remembering Angela Lansbury With Her TV Guide Magazine Covers Through the Years

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Angela Lansbury TV Guide Magazine Covers
TV Guide

The world has lost a true legend of the stage and screen. Dame Angela Lansbury has died at the age of 96.

“The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday. In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre, and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine, and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined,” Lansbury’s family said in a statement to Broadway World.

Angela Lansbury Dies: 'Murder, She Wrote' Star Was 96See Also

Angela Lansbury Dies: 'Murder, She Wrote' Star Was 96

Lansbury was best known for playing Jessica Fletcher in 'Murder, She Wrote.'

As tributes from the theater, TV, and movie worlds flood in for the star, we’re remembering Lansbury by looking back at her TV Guide Magazine covers during her long run on Murder, She Wrote. Lansbury starred as Jessica Fletcher from 1984 to 1996 in the detective drama series, one of the longest-running in TV history.

Scroll through Lansbury’s TV Guide Magazine covers, including the special collectors edition celebrating the 2,000th issue, below.

MURDER, SHE WROTE, Angela Lansbury, TV GUIDE cover, March 9-15, 1985
Illustration by Richard Amsel. TV Guide/Everett Collection

March 9-15, 1985

MURDER, SHE WROTE, Angela Lansbury, TV GUIDE cover, February 15-21, 1986
TV Guide/Everett Collection

February 15-21, 1986

MURDER, SHE WROTE, Angela Lansbury, TV GUIDE cover, January 3-9, 1987
Illustration by C. Michael Dudash. TV Guide/Everett Collection

January 3-9, 1987

Barbara Walters with Angela Lansbury, Patrick Duffy and Betty White, TV GUIDE cover, July 4-10, 1987
TV Guide/Everett Collection

July 4-10, 1987

MURDER, SHE WROTE, Angela Lansbury, TV GUIDE cover, December 24-30, 1988
Illustration by David Edward Byrd. TV Guide/Everett Collection

December 24-30, 1988

The 2000th Issue of TV Guide, TV GUIDE cover, July 27 - August 2, 1991
TV Guide/Everett Collection

July 27 - August 2, 1991

MURDER, SHE WROTE, Angela Lansbury, TV GUIDE cover December 26, 1992 - January 1, 1993
TV Guide/Everett Collection

December 26, 1992 - January 1, 1993

Murder, She Wrote

Angela Lansbury