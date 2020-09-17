‘America’s Got Talent’: Meet the Season 15 Finalists

Semifinals are over, and that means we know all the finalists of America’s Got Talent Season 15.

There are six singing acts, one balancing act, one aerialist, one dance act, and a poet — and among those are three Golden Buzzers and musicians who thought their journey was over after getting eliminated during Judge Cuts. They’ll be competing for America’s vote in hopes of walking away with the $1 million prize and their own show in Las Vegas.

Scroll down to see the finalists and rewatch their performances.

