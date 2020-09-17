‘America’s Got Talent’: Meet the Season 15 Finalists

Semifinals are over, and that means we know all the finalists of America’s Got Talent Season 15.

There are six singing acts, one balancing act, one aerialist, one dance act, and a poet — and among those are three Golden Buzzers and musicians who thought their journey was over after getting eliminated during Judge Cuts. They’ll be competing for America’s vote in hopes of walking away with the $1 million prize and their own show in Las Vegas.

Scroll down to see the finalists and rewatch their performances.

America’s Got Talent, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC

America's Got Talent Semifinals Season 15 Performance Alan Silva
Chris Haston/NBC

Alan Silva (Aerialist)

Audition

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

“You’re entertaining and you’re talented,” Howie said after Alan’s audition. “It’s thrilling and scary and graceful. Every possible human emotion that can be elicited from one act, you have it all.”

America's Got Talent Semifinals Season 15 Performance Archie Williams
Justin Lubin/NBC

Archie Williams (Singer)

Audition

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

“I always have to think more about you than the act. I just go into my own little world when I hear you sing. It’s a beautiful tone,” Heidi said after Archie’s semifinals performance. “I hear all the layers in your voice.”

BAD Salsa America's Got Talent Season 15 Semifinals Week 2 Performance
NBC

BAD Salsa (Dance Act)

Audition

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

As Klum noted, “it feels almost like it’s on fast-forward because it is lightning speed.”

Bello Sisters America's Got Talent Season 15 Semifinals Week 2 Performance
NBC

Bello Sisters (Balance Act)

Audition

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

“That hurt, watching you girls. You’re always beautiful to watch. You create these human sculptures when you climb on top of each other,” Klum said after their semifinals act.

America's Got Talent Semifinals Season 15 Performance Brandon Leake
Justin Lubin/NBC

Brandon Leake (Poet)

Audition

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

“You are the king of spoken words. There aren’t any words I can give you that would add anything to what you do,” Howie said to his Golden Buzzer Brandon after he advanced to the finals. “You just gotta keep doing what you do … keep being you … keep speaking … keep teaching. … You are changing the world.”

America's Got Talent Semifinals Season 15 Performance Broken Roots
Chris Haston/NBC

Broken Roots (Singers)

Audition

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

They’ve taken that second chance they got (after being eliminated during Judge Cuts) all the way to the finals. “I think you’re doing it right,” Howie told Broken Root. “You’re the all-American men and you graced us with Bon Jovi and U2 and now country, Blake Shelton, so you’re checking every box.”

Cristina Rae America's Got Talent Season 15 Semifinals Week 2 Performance
Chris Haston/NBC

Cristina Rae (Singer)

Audition

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

“In the category of singing, you’re the one to beat,” Mandel told Klum’s Golden Buzzer. “Your voice is pure, it’s powerful, it’s entertaining.”

Daneliya Tuleshova America's Got Talent Season 15 Semifinals Week 2 Performance
Chris Haston/NBC

Daneliya Tuleshova (Singer)

Audition

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

“I felt like I was at your concert,” Mandel said of her semifinals performance. “Just the way you’re presenting yourself … the way you perform … the way you sound, you’re already there. You’re already a star. You’re already a winner.”

Kenadi Dodds America's Got Talent Season 15 Semifinals Week 2 Performance
Chris Haston/NBC

Kenadi Dodds (Singer)

Audition

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

“The song was the perfect sentiment for the night,” Vergara said of her semifinals choice, and she was “singing like a confident pop star.”

America's Got Talent Semifinals Season 15 Performance Roberta Battaglia
Chris Haston/NBC

Roberta Battaglia (Singer)

Audition

Quarterfinals

Semifinals

“It’s spectacular. It’s perfection. You look amazing,” Sofia told her Golden Buzzer Roberta. “I cannot believe you are 11 years old with that voice. You sound already like you have recorded many, many records.”

