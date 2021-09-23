13 Stars Who Appeared on ‘All My Children,’ Which Ended on ABC 10 Years Ago

Dan Clarendon
Even if you’re not a fan of All My Children—which ended its ABC run 10 years ago on September 23—you probably know some of its biggest stars.

You probably know, for example, that Susan Lucci led the cast of the daytime drama, playing Erica Kane in a role that earned her 21 Daytime Emmy nominations.

You likely know that All My Children is the soap opera on which Kelly Ripa met husband Mark Consuelos.

And you might even know that Sarah Michelle Gellar got her big break on the long-running series.

“I made incredible friends at that time, and I learned incredible work habits—soap operas are an intense amount of work. I’m incredibly grateful for that time and the people that I met,” Gellar told TV Insider earlier this month. “We live in a world now where my kids don’t even really know what a soap opera is, so anything I can do to continue the legacy I’m very proud of.”

But do you know who else appeared on the show, before or after their Hollywood fame?

We’re doing our part to continue the AMC legacy by looking back on some of the actors who found big-time screen success elsewhere.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

The Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost and the Riverdale actor joined the show in 1990 and 1995, respectively, playing eventual spouses Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos.

Sarah Michelle Gellar
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Long before her days as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gellar won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance as Kendall Hart, troublemaking daughter of Erica Kane.

Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for CinemaCon

Michael B. Jordan and Chadwick Boseman

Years before they starred together in Black Panther, these two actors played the same role on All My Children. Producers initially cast Boseman (who passed away in 2020) as Reggie Jones, but after he criticized the depiction of the character, they brought in Jordan, as the two told The Wrap.

Carol Burnett
Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

Carol Burnett

This comedy legend—star of The Carol Burnett Show—was an All My Children superfan, and creator Agnes Nixon crafted the recurring role of Verla Grubbs for her, according to Today.

Amanda Seyfried
Jun Sato/Getty Images for cle de peau BEAUTE

Amanda Seyfried

After a stint on As the World Turns, this Mamma Mia! and Mank star played high schooler Joni Stafford on AMC.

Terrence Howard
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Terrence Howard

This Empire and Iron Man actor played a character named Justin on the show back in 1992, and Ripa revealed in 2016 that in the middle of his screen test for the soap, he asked her out!

Matt Bomer
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Matt Bomer

Bomer, who has starred on Doom Patrol and The Sinner recently, notched his first onscreen credit in 2000 playing Ian Kipling in a two-episode AMC arc. He later told Parade he was “terrified” on set but “really impressed” with Susan Lucci.

Elizabeth Banks
Theo Wargo/NBC via Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks

This Hunger Games and Mrs. America talent was also a brand-new actress when she appeared, playing a waitress named Rosalie in a 1999 AMC episode opposite fellow newbie Josh Duhamel. “We still talk about it,” she said on Live With Kelly in 2017. “Like, ‘Can you believe it? We’re still here. It’s a miracle!’”

Josh Duhamel
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Josh Duhamel

The Las Vegas and Jupiter’s Legacy alum played Leo du Pres from 1999 to 2002, when his character went over a waterfall. As he related on Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017, his scene with Banks was his first speaking part: “I was so nervous.”

Daniel Dae Kim
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Daniel Dae Kim

Before his rotations on The Good Doctor and New Amsterdam—and even before Hawaii Five-0 or Lost—this actor played one Dr. Kim in a 1995 episode of the soap.

Christine Baranski
Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

Christine Baranski

She’s fighting The Good Fight now, but in 1984, Baranski appeared as an All My Children character named Jewell alongside her late husband, Matthew Cowles, as Billy Clyde Tuggle.

