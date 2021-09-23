13 Stars Who Appeared on ‘All My Children,’ Which Ended on ABC 10 Years Ago

Even if you’re not a fan of All My Children—which ended its ABC run 10 years ago on September 23—you probably know some of its biggest stars.

You probably know, for example, that Susan Lucci led the cast of the daytime drama, playing Erica Kane in a role that earned her 21 Daytime Emmy nominations.

You likely know that All My Children is the soap opera on which Kelly Ripa met husband Mark Consuelos.

And you might even know that Sarah Michelle Gellar got her big break on the long-running series.

“I made incredible friends at that time, and I learned incredible work habits—soap operas are an intense amount of work. I’m incredibly grateful for that time and the people that I met,” Gellar told TV Insider earlier this month. “We live in a world now where my kids don’t even really know what a soap opera is, so anything I can do to continue the legacy I’m very proud of.”

But do you know who else appeared on the show, before or after their Hollywood fame?

We’re doing our part to continue the AMC legacy by looking back on some of the actors who found big-time screen success elsewhere.