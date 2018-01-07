All the Celebs Who Brought Activists as Dates to the Golden Globes 2018 (PHOTOS)
The Golden Globes 2018 red carpet was a sea of black on Sunday. Women and men showed unity for those affected by sexual harassment by only donning dark ensembles for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s big night.
Some actresses went the extra mile and invited female activists as their dates for the night. Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Amy Poehler and others all brought women who made outstanding strides this year in the fight to being equality to the workplace.
