All the Celebs Who Brought Activists as Dates to the Golden Globes 2018 (PHOTOS)

Activist Tarana Burke (L) and Michelle Williams attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actor Susan Sarandon (R) and community organizer Rosa Clemente attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Meryl Streep (L) and Ai-jen Poo attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Activist Marai Larasi and Emma Watson (R) attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Actor Amy Poehler (L) and Saru Jayaraman attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California

Actor Emma Stone (L) and former tennis player Billie Jean King attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

The Golden Globes 2018 red carpet was a sea of black on Sunday. Women and men showed unity for those affected by sexual harassment by only donning dark ensembles for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s big night.

Some actresses went the extra mile and invited female activists as their dates for the night. Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Amy Poehler and others all brought women who made outstanding strides this year in the fight to being equality to the workplace.

