All the Celebs Who Brought Activists as Dates to the Golden Globes 2018 (PHOTOS)

Jessica Napoli
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actor Emma Stone (L) and former tennis player Billie Jean King attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actor Amy Poehler (L) and Saru Jayaraman attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Activist Marai Larasi and Emma Watson (R) attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Meryl Streep (L) and Ai-jen Poo attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Actor Susan Sarandon (R) and community organizer Rosa Clemente attend The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Activist Tarana Burke (L) and Michelle Williams attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

1 of

The Golden Globes 2018 red carpet was a sea of black on Sunday. Women and men showed unity for those affected by sexual harassment by only donning dark ensembles for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s big night.

Some actresses went the extra mile and invited female activists as their dates for the night. Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Amy Poehler and others all brought women who made outstanding strides this year in the fight to being equality to the workplace.

Catt Sadler Thanks Debra Messing, Eva Longoria For Support at Golden Globes (UPDATE)See Also

Catt Sadler Thanks Debra Messing, Eva Longoria For Support at Golden Globes (UPDATE)

Hollywood is taking on sexual harassment with the #TimesUp movement on the red carpet.

Click through the gallery to meet these silence breakers who walked the red carpet.

Golden Globe Awards