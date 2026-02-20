‘9-1-1’ Returns: Is the 118 Learning About Bachelor Auction in New Photos?

When 9-1-1 returns on Thursday, February 26, there’s a lot it has to address, between the ending of the previous episode, the preview for what’s to come, the episode description, and the photos. And it’s only fitting that quite a bit will be going on — 9-1-1 handles that so well — in what is Episode 911: Season 9 Episode 11.

In the episode, titled “Going Once, Going Twice,” ABC teases, “When a medical examiner becomes entangled in a dangerous situation during an autopsy, the 118 is called in to assist. Meanwhile, the 118 hosts an LAFD charity bachelor auction.” The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at the members of the 118 — Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Buck (Oliver Stark), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody), and Harry (Elijah M. Cooper) — as well as May (Corinne Massiah) stopping by. Could this be the announcement for the bachelor auction?

This has to be before Eddie realizes what viewers saw happen at the end of the January 29 episode: Abigail (Fallon Heaslip), a young woman that he and Hen (Aisha Hinds) helped earlier this season took a liking to him, showed up at his house and had dinner with him and his son, and then picked up Christopher (Gavin McHugh) from school in the final moments, telling him his dad had asked her to. As the preview shows, he had not, and Eddie’s going to be shocked when Chris doesn’t get off the school bus. Furthermore, that video also shows Hen and her wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) discussing the former’s future at the 118 as she recovers following her dermatomyositis diagnosis before they’re involved in a car crash.

9-1-1, Returns, Thursday, February 26, 8/7c, ABC