'9-1-1' Returns: Is the 118 Learning About Bachelor Auction in New Photos?

'9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11 'Going Once, Going Twice'
When 9-1-1 returns on Thursday, February 26, there’s a lot it has to address, between the ending of the previous episode, the preview for what’s to come, the episode description, and the photos. And it’s only fitting that quite a bit will be going on — 9-1-1 handles that so well — in what is Episode 911: Season 9 Episode 11.

In the episode, titled “Going Once, Going Twice,” ABC teases, “When a medical examiner becomes entangled in a dangerous situation during an autopsy, the 118 is called in to assist. Meanwhile, the 118 hosts an LAFD charity bachelor auction.” The photos, which you can check out below, offer a look at the members of the 118 — Chimney (Kenneth Choi), Buck (Oliver Stark), Eddie (Ryan Guzman), Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody), and Harry (Elijah M. Cooper) — as well as May (Corinne Massiah) stopping by. Could this be the announcement for the bachelor auction?

This has to be before Eddie realizes what viewers saw happen at the end of the January 29 episode: Abigail (Fallon Heaslip), a young woman that he and Hen (Aisha Hinds) helped earlier this season took a liking to him, showed up at his house and had dinner with him and his son, and then picked up Christopher (Gavin McHugh) from school in the final moments, telling him his dad had asked her to. As the preview shows, he had not, and Eddie’s going to be shocked when Chris doesn’t get off the school bus. Furthermore, that video also shows Hen and her wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) discussing the former’s future at the 118 as she recovers following her dermatomyositis diagnosis before they’re involved in a car crash.

Scroll down to check out the photos from the episode, then let us know what you’re hoping to see in the rest of the season in the comments section below.

9-1-1, Returns, Thursday, February 26, 8/7c, ABC

Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi, Elijah M. Cooper as Harry, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11
Disney/Christopher Willard

Eddie (Ryan Guzman) is giving Harry (Elijah M. Cooper) some lessons … and can probably recommend how he shouldn’t fight, based on experience

Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Corinne Massiah as May, Elijah M. Cooper as Harry, and Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11
Disney/Christopher Willard

Chimney (Kenneth Choi) looks to be in a good mood

Corinne Massiah as May — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11
Disney/Christopher Willard

What brings May (Corinne Massiah) to the 118?

Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi, Ryan Guzman as Eddie, Oliver Stark as Buck, and Elijah M. Cooper as Harry — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11
Disney/Christopher Willard

The more experienced members of 118 offering some advice to their probie?

Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11
Disney/Christopher Willard

Ravi’s (Anirudh Pisharody) ready for post-shift plans

Ryan Guzman as Eddie — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11
Disney/Christopher Willard

We can only imagine this is the calm before the storm of Eddie finding out his son has been kidnapped

Kenneth Choi as Chimney — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11
Disney/Christopher Willard

Does Chimney have an announcement to make?

Oliver Stark as Buck, Elijah M. Cooper as Harry, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, Corinne Massiah as May, and Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11
Disney/Christopher Willard

“Listen up…”

Oliver Stark as Buck and Kenneth Choi as Chimney — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11
Disney/Christopher Willard

Honestly? We don’t even care about context.

Anirudh Pisharody as Ravi, Corinne Massiah as May, Oliver Stark as Buck, Kenneth Choi as Chimney, and Elijah M. Cooper as Harry — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11
Disney/Christopher Willard

What — or who? — has them smiling?

Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11
Disney/Christopher Willard

Eddie turns to Athena (Angela Bassett) for help when his son goes missing

Angela Bassett as Athena — '9-1-1' Season 9 Episode 11
Disney/Christopher Willard

Athena looks worried

