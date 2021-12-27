9-1-1 wrapped up the first part of its fifth season with one of the 118 making a major decision that will shake things up when it returns in March and keeping us in the dark about what’s going on with an MIA former dispatcher and the firefighter tracking her down.

In the first 10 episodes, Maddie’s (Jennifer Love Hewitt) postpartum depression led to her leaving her boyfriend, Chimney (Kenneth Choi), and their daughter, Jee-Yun, thinking she wasn’t safe with her (due to a trip to the hospital). He eventually went after her.

Family is also taking Eddie (Ryan Guzman) away from the 118 — but possibly permanently. In the winter finale, after his son Christopher (Gavin McHugh) told him he wanted a perfect Christmas because he thought Eddie could be dead next year. The firefighter has decided to leave the 118.

So what do those major moves and more mean going forward? We take a look at the questions we need answered when the first responder drama returns in March. (The spinoff, Lone Star, is taking over the time slot beginning January 3, 2022.)

9-1-1, Returns, March 2022, Fox