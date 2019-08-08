Fox Considers Revisiting ’24’ Franchise — 7 Characters Who Should Return (PHOTOS)

Meaghan Darwish
10 Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
24characters cover
Fox
24characters richard walsh
Fox

Richard Walsh (Michael O’Neill)

Jack’s mentor was an integral part of his past, helping to steer him in his career. It would be nice to see where it all began by including Walsh in a prequel.

24characters nina
Fox

Nina Myers (Sarah Clarke)

The corrupt CTU agent may have perished long before the show wrapped in 2010, but her character would be alive in a prequel and could divulge a bit more about her two-sided ways.

24characters tony
Fox

Tony Almeida (Carlos Bernard)

Jack’s old coworker returned for 24: Legacy in 2017, so it would make sense if the character appeared in a prequel considering his importance to the original series.

24characters jacks wife
Fox

Teri Bauer (Leslie Hope)

By delving into Jack’s past, it wouldn’t make sense to leave out his wife Teri, who perished in Season 1.

24characters jacks dad
Fox

Phillip Bauer (James Cromwell)

Jack’s father didn’t drop into the original series until Season 6, but from what we know about their rocky past, it would be interesting to see it come to life onscreen in a different era.

24characters jacks brother
Fox

Graem Bauer (Paul McCrane)

Like Jack’s relationship with his father, he wasn’t close to his brother Graem. In a prequel, the issues that caused this rift could be explored.

24characters jamey
Fox

Jamey Farrell (Karina Arroyave)

She may not have survived past Season 1, but this colleague of Bauer’s could breathe new life in a prequel.

1 of

Fox’s 24 could live to see another day by means of a Jack Bauer-centric prequel series.

The hit franchise first debuted in 2001 and now Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn is hinting at a possible return. The Kiefer Sutherland-starring series, which ran for eight seasons, is being considered for a prequel by the original series’ showrunner Howard Gordon and co-creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran, according to Deadline.

The 5 Best '24' Episodes to Stream on Hulu
Related

The 5 Best '24' Episodes to Stream on Hulu

“We are wide open,” Thorn said about a wanting to return to the 24 franchise. “There is nothing formal yet; we are still having discussions with 20th Century Fox TV and the producers on a way to come up with some other incarnation.”

“There is a really strong desire to crack it,” Thorn continued, “we are still talking about it.”

But don’t expect anything right away because another 24 series won’t arrive until every piece is in place. “However we build the franchise, it has got to feel big, eventized and all the creators and producers involved have to feel really excited about that direction and that we all feel we’ve got the right script.”

7 TV Franchises That Will Live on Forever
Related

7 TV Franchises That Will Live on Forever

Thus far, the franchise has included the original series, a single season of 24: Legacy in 2017, and the limited series 24: Live Another Day, which aired in 2014 and included Jack Bauer himself. With buzz of a possible prequel, we’re taking a look at a few characters we’d like to see return to the franchise, in addition to Jack Bauer himself.

Click through the gallery for the faces we’d like to see return, and let us know your picks in the comments below!

24, Streaming now, Hulu

24

Kiefer Sutherland




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Price is Right Drew Carey and Plinko contestant
1
‘The Price Is Right’ Plinko Nightmare Costs Player $50,000 – See Drew Carey React
wheel-of-fortune-11-15
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Has Letter Disaster During $40,000 Bonus Round
Alexa Havins Bruening as Lulu Spencer on 'General Hospital'
3
Alexa Havins Bruening ‘Was Done’ Before Being Cast as ‘GH’s New Lulu
Alison Hammon, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood on GBBO
4
‘The Great British Baking Show’: Eliminated Contestant Speaks Out After 1970s Week Disaster
Dylan and Sumayah on GBBO
5
‘Great British Baking Show’: Dylan & Sumayah Spark Romance Rumors After Weekend Together