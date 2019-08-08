Fox Considers Revisiting ’24’ Franchise — 7 Characters Who Should Return (PHOTOS)

She may not have survived past Season 1, but this colleague of Bauer’s could breathe new life in a prequel.

Like Jack’s relationship with his father, he wasn’t close to his brother Graem. In a prequel, the issues that caused this rift could be explored.

Jack’s father didn’t drop into the original series until Season 6, but from what we know about their rocky past, it would be interesting to see it come to life onscreen in a different era.

By delving into Jack’s past, it wouldn’t make sense to leave out his wife Teri, who perished in Season 1.

Jack’s old coworker returned for 24: Legacy in 2017, so it would make sense if the character appeared in a prequel considering his importance to the original series.

The corrupt CTU agent may have perished long before the show wrapped in 2010, but her character would be alive in a prequel and could divulge a bit more about her two-sided ways.

Jack’s mentor was an integral part of his past, helping to steer him in his career. It would be nice to see where it all began by including Walsh in a prequel.

Fox’s 24 could live to see another day by means of a Jack Bauer-centric prequel series.

The hit franchise first debuted in 2001 and now Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn is hinting at a possible return. The Kiefer Sutherland-starring series, which ran for eight seasons, is being considered for a prequel by the original series’ showrunner Howard Gordon and co-creators Joel Surnow and Bob Cochran, according to Deadline.

“We are wide open,” Thorn said about a wanting to return to the 24 franchise. “There is nothing formal yet; we are still having discussions with 20th Century Fox TV and the producers on a way to come up with some other incarnation.”

“There is a really strong desire to crack it,” Thorn continued, “we are still talking about it.”

But don’t expect anything right away because another 24 series won’t arrive until every piece is in place. “However we build the franchise, it has got to feel big, eventized and all the creators and producers involved have to feel really excited about that direction and that we all feel we’ve got the right script.”

Thus far, the franchise has included the original series, a single season of 24: Legacy in 2017, and the limited series 24: Live Another Day, which aired in 2014 and included Jack Bauer himself. With buzz of a possible prequel, we’re taking a look at a few characters we’d like to see return to the franchise, in addition to Jack Bauer himself.

