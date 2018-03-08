Celebrate International Women’s Day With These 10 Badass TV Women

Meaghan Darwish
ABC/Richard Cartwright, Michael Yarish/AMC & Chuck Hodes/FOX
PARKS AND RECREATION - Amy Poehler
Colleen Hayes/NBC

Leslie Knope

Parks and Recreation

A self-proclaimed waffle lover, this small town politician started from the bottom and went straight to the top by the series end. Leslie Knope is proof that with persistence you really can achieve your dreams.

KERRY WASHINGTON
ABC/Richard Cartwright

Olivia Pope

Scandal

When your catch phrase is, “it’s handled,” there’s no denying that Olivia Pope is a full on boss. Sure, she’s had her moments of weakness but she’s only human after all.

mary-tyler-moore-pioneers-of-television
Courtesy of Pioneers of Television Archives

Mary Tyler Moore

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Paving the way for the dozens that proceeded her, Mary Tyler Moore was an example that working women can have it all.

TWD_810_GP_0908_0046_RT
Gene Page/AMC

Michonne

The Walking Dead

No one knows what they’d do in the event of a zombie apocalypse but if we could choose, we’d definitely want to be Michonne.

kimmy-schmidt
Eric Liebowitz/Netflix

Kimmy Schmidt

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

After being held captive for years in a bunker, Kimmy isn’t dwelling on her past. If this lady taught us anything it’s that you can get through anything if you take it “10 seconds at a time.”

Empire203_Sc10_0388r_hires2
Chuck Hodes/FOX

Cookie Lyon

Empire

As part of a music mogul dynasty, Cookie’s fierce family first attitude shows that she takes the role as mamma Lyon seriously.

wonder-woman_ch6dpX
Warner Bros.

Diana Prince

Wonder Woman

Long before Gal Gadot arrived on the scene, Lynda Carter was busy fighting crime as the original Wonder Woman. Diana Prince proves that women are superhuman.

MM_714_MY_0627_0458
Michael Yarish/AMC

Peggy Olson

Mad Men

Don Draper may have been the boss when Peggy Olson started at Sterling Cooper, but in a true display of feminist power she flipped the script.

Oprah Winfrey Visits Australia - Day 7
George Burns/Harpo Productions Inc. via Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

The Oprah Winfrey Show

Once the queen of daytime TV, Oprah became a household name for her relevant show topics and inclusive nature.

stranger-things-eleven

Eleven

Stranger Things

Give a girl telekinetic powers and she can do anything—like save a whole town from utter destruction twice.

As the Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt opening sequence says, “females are strong as hell.”

So that’s why we’re taking a look back at some of the strongest, most independent, and all around badass women in TV. From journalists and politicians, to talk show hosts and music moguls, to fictional characters, the influence of these women on television has been unparalleled and proves that strength and independence know no gender.

Click through the gallery to see why these women are the perfect embodiment of strength as we celebrate International Women’s Day 2018 on March 8.

