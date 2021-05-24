More Finales (‘9-1-1,’ ‘All Rise,’ ‘Black Lightning,’ ‘Debris’), Acorn’s ‘Whitstable Pearl’

The traditional TV season is coming to a close, with season and series finales (some premature) on multiple networks. Streaming jewel Acorn TV imports a British mystery set in a seaside town. PBS’s Independent Lens profiles a Cambodian “Donut King.”

FOX

9-1-1

Season Finale 8/7c

The heat is on in the fourth-season finale to find a sniper who’s taking aim at the LAFD’s finest. Sounds like a job for Athena (Angela Bassett). Followed by the second-season finale of spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star (9/8c, Fox), where an encroaching dust storm threatens to engulf the Austin squad.

CBS

All Rise

Series Finale 9/8c

The gone-too-soon courtroom drama, which had more than its share of behind-the-scenes turmoil, will try its final case, and it’s a high-profile one, as judge Lola (Simone Missick) decides to let the media in to observe the proceedings of a murder trial in hopes it will boost her reelection campaign. Prosecutor Mark (Wilson Bethel) and defense lawyer Amy (Lindsey Gort) are on opposite sides of the case, which doesn’t make it easier for either of them to reconcile their troubled relationship. Also looking to heal a rift: public defender Emily (Jessica Camacho) and deputy-turned-lawyer Luke (J. Alex Brinson). That’s a lot of plot to resolve before the final curtain falls.

THE CW

Black Lightning

Season Finale 9/8c

We’ve known all season this was the last year for the landmark superhero show, which signs off with the Pierces uniting one last time in an electrifying finish to save their beloved Freeland from Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III). A familiar face may be returning to give them a hand—or a jolt as the case may be.

NBC

Debris

Season Finale 10/9c

Getting freakier and freakier by the week, the out-of-this-world sci-fi drama is currently in renewal limbo, but we hope the first-season finale isn’t the last we’ve seen of agents Bryan Beneventi (Jonathan Tucker) and Finola Jones (Riann Steele). Now that the outer-space debris seems to have a mind of its own, Orbital’s Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) and INFLUX’s Ash (Scroobius Pip) are converging on the evolving wreckage for seemingly very different murky purposes. They all need to take a step back, because as Finola observed last week, “We’re in the presence of something bigger and stronger than us.” Not to mention stranger.

Mark Bourdillon/AcornTV

Whitstable Pearl

Series Premiere

England is awash in seaside villages where dark undercurrents belie the bucolic façade. So it is with this six-part series, based on novels by Julie Wassmer, starring Kerry Godliman (After Life) as single mom and budding private detective Pearl Nolan, who opens her own agency now that her son is grown. In the first of two episodes launching the series, her budding business is challenged after she discovers the body of a friend, who’s also her oyster supplier, chained to his ship’s anchor. She’s convinced it’s foul play, which puts her in conflict with a newly arrived copper, DCI Mike McGuire (The Musketeers’ Howard Charles).

