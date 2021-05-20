‘Parks and Rec’ Band Mouse Rat With Chris Pratt to Release Official Album

Get your 5,000 candles ready for the wind because Parks and Recreation‘s band Mouse Rat is gearing up for an album release.

Mouse Rat’s debut offering The Awesome Album is finally going to be available to the masses when the record drops on Friday, August 27. The news comes timed to the 10th anniversary of Li’l Sebastian’s funeral on the show.

For those less familiar with the NBC comedy, Li’l Sebastian was a miniature horse that enchanted most citizens of Pawnee, Indiana. As a prelude to what’s on the horizon, “5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian)” has been released as a first single.

Led by Chris Pratt‘s Andy Dwyer, the band made several appearances throughout the show’s seven-season run from 2009 to 2015. Pratt led the rest of the cast on a group sing-a-long of “5,000 Candles In The Wind (Bye Bye Li’l Sebastian)” for the 2020 reunion as well.

The album release is being facilitated via Dualtone Music Group in partnership with Tom Haverford’s (Aziz Ansari) Entertainment 720, a nod to the show’s fans. The Awesome Album features 15 tracks including fan favorites like “Catch Your Dream” featuring Duke Silver (a.k.a. Nick Offerman‘s Ron Swanson), as well as “The Pit” and “Sex Hair.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

And don’t miss the track “Pickled Ginger,” a tune featuring the Pawnee band Land Ho! led by Scott Tanner (played by Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy). Along with the album release, fans have their chance to snag some exclusive editions and merch on Dualtone’s website. Fans can also see where to stream and listen to The Awesome Album on Mouse Rat’s website.

Below, check out the full tracklisting for The Awesome Album:

1. 5,000 Candles in the Wind (Bye, Bye Lil Sebastian)

2. The Pit

3. Sex Hair

4. Catch Your Dream (feat. Duke Silver)

5. Two Birds Holding Hands

6. Ann Song

7. The Way You Look Tonight

8. Menace Ball

9. Remember

10. Get A Kick Out Of You

11. Tonight

12. I’ve Got You Under My Skin

13. Only Have Eyes For You

14. Pickled Ginger (performed by Land Ho!)

15. Cold Water (Scott Tanner feat. Duke Silver)

Parks and Recreation, Streaming now, Peacock