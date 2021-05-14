‘Big Brother’ and ‘Love Island’ Set Season Premieres for July on CBS

The summer reality tv schedule is heating up as CBS confirms that new seasons of Big Brother and Love Island will return on Wednesday, July 7.

Big Brother 23 will get the party started with a live 90-minute premiere at 8:00 PM ET. This will be followed by the 90-minute premiere of Love Island‘s third season at 9:30 PM ET. Both shows will also be available to stream live and on-demand on the CBS app and Paramount+, where fans can also keep up with exclusive content throughout the season.

The announcement was made Thursday night during a Clubhouse conversation when Big Brother host Julie Chen joined Love Island‘s host Arielle Vandenberg and the show’s narrator Matthew Hoffman. More Big Brother and Love Island Clubhouse events are scheduled for this summer as CBS has officially partnered with the invitation-only social media app.

“Fans will have the opportunity to join conversations featuring series talent, alumni, insiders and experts throughout this season,” states CBS, with further details to be announced in the coming months.

Big Brother is following up last year’s All-Stars season with an all-new group of houseguests who are in for a high-stakes summer full of Big Risks and Big Rewards, where one wrong gamble could cost them everything. The series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT), and Thursdays (8:00-9:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), including the live eviction show.

Love Island also boasts a brand new cast of Islanders looking for love, but this time in a different setting. The romantic hopefuls will be taking on new games and challenges in the sun-drenched islands of Hawaii. Last year’s series saw the show move up sticks from Fiji to a hotel on the Las Vegas Strip due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the 90-minute premiere on Wednesday, July 7, Love Island will air Thursday and Friday (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) and Sunday (9:00-11:00PM, ET/PT) for its first week. The remainder of the season will air new episodes Tuesdays through Fridays (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), and Sundays (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT).

Paramount+ subscribers will have access to 10 hours of exclusive Love Island content, including glimpses into the villa and fiery episodes featuring content too hot for broadcast. Big Brother fans will once again be treated to all the latest action on the Live Feeds.