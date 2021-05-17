‘Bold and the Beautiful’: Denise Richards on Shauna Helping Quinn, Her Future With Ridge (VIDEO)

We all could use a friend like Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) on CBS’s daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful, right? Case in point, last week Shauna took the blame for her ride or die, Quinn Forrester (Rena Sofer), in letting a shocked Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) believe that it was Shauna — not Quinn — who slept with Zoe’s ex, Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor). Zoe was hoping for a reconciliation with Carter until she found out he’d slept with someone else. (Yes, like Friends‘ Ross and Rachel, they were on a break so Carter really didn’t do anything wrong. Quinn, on the other hand, is in a trickier situation, since she’s actively trying to get her marriage with Eric Forrester (John McCook) back on track.)

“I think Shauna really, really respects Eric and really likes him and likes [Quinn and Eric] together but she didn’t even flinch when jumping in to cover for her friend,” Richards said. “She was going to take the fall for it and I think for Shauna and Quinn, that’s their history, that’s their relationship.” And, of course, Richards agrees that Quinn would’ve done the same thing for Shauna if the roles were reversed. The actress also talked about whether Quinn or Shauna will be more likely to crack from this huge secret they’re keeping.

Also, since her sleeping with Carter is all a rouse, we asked Richards who she’d like to see Shauna paired up with on the daytime sudser. Richards pointed out that maybe things aren’t completely finished with Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), who she was happily tangled up with last summer in a plot that involved a marriage (that didn’t stick) and a drunken night in Vegas. “I think Shauna and Ridge are not done,” she said. “I also selfishly would love to see Shauna’s portrait above that fireplace [in the Forrester mansion] — but then that means she’s doing something terrible to [Quinn]. I would rather see her finish it with Ridge. I don’t know what the writers are going to do but I don’t think they’re done.”

Watch the interview with Richards above and let us know what you think in the comments below!

The Bold and the Beautiful, Weekdays, CBS