‘Bold and the Beautiful’ Star Scott Clifton on Liam’s Huge Secret (VIDEO)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Tuesday, April 6, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful.]

Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) life just took a turn on CBS’s daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful. Unfortunately, it seems to be going from not-so-great to really-bad. To recap, he cheated on his wife Hope (Annika Noelle) by having a one-nighter with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that he feared had made him a father to her unborn child. But when the father was revealed to be Finn (Tanner Novlan), Liam was off the hook, and he could set his sights on repairing his relationship with Hope.

On the April 5 episode, things were looking good, especially when Liam and Hope shared a tender moment — and a kiss — and showed there may be a path to them getting back together. But all that changed at the episode’s end, when Liam, driving his father Bill’s (Don Diamont) car because Bill had had a few drinks, accidentally hit someone. Turns out that someone is Vinny Walker (Joe LoCicero), who seemed to die at the side of the road in front of Bill and Liam.

Of course, things got even more complicated on the April 6 episode after Liam fainted from the shock of what happened and Bill stepped in to protect his son. Once Liam woke back up, he had to deal with the fact that Bill took it upon himself to cover up the accident (he tossed Vinny’s wallet/phone off a cliff) in hopes that nobody will ever trace Vinny’s death back to them. (We know how that will probably work out!).

To find out about this shocking turn of events, TV Insider went right to the source and talked with Clifton, who gave us his take on Liam’s actions, who he’ll lean on and whether or not he’s going to be any good at keeping such a horrifying secret. Get the scoop in the video, above.

The Bold and the Beautiful, weekdays on CBS. Check local listings for time in your area.