Why Zoe’s ‘This Is Us’ Reappearance Could Change Kevin’s Course

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for This Is Us Season 5, Episode 14, “The Music and the Mirror.”]

This Is Us returned for fresh drama after a few weeks’ hiatus and one moment is raising a red flag when it comes to Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) future with Madison (Caitlin Thompson).

After the April 6th episode of the show revealed Kevin’s exes, Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge), Zoe (Melanie Liburd), and Cassidy (Jennifer Morrison) reacting to his engagement, one of those women popped up in the latest installment.

During a meeting with his reps, Kevin walks by a windowed office in the building and sees Zoe on one of the screens. He takes the opportunity to say hello while she’s waiting for a meeting to begin and their exchange is pretty positive until Kevin learns something about himself that he never realized.

Zoe compliments Kevin’s ability to adapt to the people around him, particularly when he’s in a relationship. Although she doesn’t mean any harm, you can tell Kevin begins to question what he knows about himself.

What Zoe describes is a pushover, and when Kevin returns home to Madison, he concedes to watching what she wants on TV instead of pushing for what he wants. The flexibility isn’t a bad thing, but could this new realization change Kevin’s course moving forward?

Historically in the series, anytime some big realization is made, whether it’s Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) Vietnam War past or his attempt to better understand Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne), Kevin goes all-in on new chapters.

It feels as though the chance encounter with Zoe could be the beginning of a new chapter for Kevin, but it’s unclear if it will alter his wedding plans with Madison or affect their relationship. One thing’s for sure, we have yet to see Madison in the recurring flash forward.

As we approach Season 5’s final two installments, more drama is a certainty, but only time will tell if Zoe’s words will continue to influence Kevin.

This Is Us, Season 5, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC