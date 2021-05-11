‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Game Show Reboot Heads to The CW

Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple is getting a reboot on The CW, a quarter century after it went off air.

This new version will serve as an adult iteration of the original show which featured kid contestants.

The short-lived streaming platform Quibi previously tried and failed to bring back the show last year. Produced by Stone & Company, the original series ran for three seasons from 1993 to 1995.

Keeping with the show’s history, the reboot will reportedly include the giant talking Mayan head, Olmec, along with challenges like the Moat Crossings, The Steps of Knowledge, and the Temple Run.

Team names will also remain the same with Purple Parrots, Blue Barracudas, Orange Iguanas, Red Jaguars, Silver Snakes, and Green Monkeys making a triumphant return. Taking into consideration the adult competitors’ abilities, this version will be beefed up.

Moving out of the studio, this reboot will make challenges tougher for competitors and will reward them with bigger prizes as they make their way through the “jungle.” Legends of the Hidden Temple will be executive produced by Scott A. Stone, David G. Stanley, Stephen R. Brown, and Marcus Fox.

Stone is one of the original show’s creators. No official premiere date has been announced at this time as planning for the reboot continues.