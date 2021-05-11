‘Lisey’s Story’ Trailer: Julianne Moore Is an Unhinged Widow in Stephen King Series (VIDEO)

Apple TV+ is looking to the king of horror for its next limited series with Lisey’s Story, based on the best-selling novel by Stephen King.

The author has adapted and written the series which is set to debut Friday, June 4, 2021 on the streaming platform. Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore leads the all-star eight-episode drama and viewers are getting their first look with a newly-released trailer.

Lisey’s Story is a personal and pensive thriller following Lisey Landon (Moore) two years after the death of her famous novelist husband, Scott Landon (played by Clive Owen). When a series of unsettling events take place, Lisey is forced to remember moments from her marriage that she’d deliberately blocked from her mind.

The trailer offers a look at the twisty tale that includes surreal landscapes and imagery as well as a talented cast of actors. Among the limited series’ cast are Moore, Owen, Joan Allen, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Dane DeHaan, Ron Cephas Jones, and Sung Kang.

Every episode written by King was directed by Pablo Larraín who is best known for the film Jackie with Natalie Portman. The series hails from J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Lisey’s Story is executive produced by King, Moore, Larraín, Abrams, Ben Stephenson, and Juan de Dios Larraín.

When Lisey’s Story debuts, the first two episodes will be available to stream and one new installment will be released each Friday following that date. Stay tuned and check out the trailer, below.

Lisey’s Story, Series Premiere, Friday, June 4, Apple TV+