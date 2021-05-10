‘Legends of Tomorrow’ Boss on Dominic Purcell’s Future as Mick Rory

Will Dominic Purcell’s Mick Rory be part of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow going forward? That’s probably what you’ve been wondering ever since the actor’s Instagram posts in April.

Over a series of edited and deleted posts, Purcell wrote about “walking away” from the CW superhero series (of which he’s been a part since its premiere in 2016), called that “a joke,” and then said he was leaving but would “come back periodically” as part of “a handshake deal with my boss Phil Klemmer.” It’s with that last bit that he “summed it up pretty well,” Klemmer told TVLine.

“I think everybody just needs a break from the show, myself included, and even when people leave the Waverider, there’s always a seat open for people to come back,” the co-showrunner explained. “I’m looking forward to having him on the show next season.”

In other words, expect to see Mick around at least once in Season 7. That means that chances are we’ll see his (part-time) exit set up this season, which, so far, has seen the team separated from its captain, Sara (Caity Lotz). They’ve all been dealing with how to handle her being abducted by aliens.

Purcell’s potential departure comes as he and Lotz are currently the only remaining original cast members on Legends of Tomorrow. Ciara Renée and Falk Hentschel left after Season 1. Victor Garber, Arthur Darvill, Franz Drameh, and Wentworth Miller were all last seen in Season 3. And Brandon Routh’s exit came last year in Season 5.

This also comes as the Arrowverse has been saying goodbye to some of its shows. Arrow ended in 2020, while Black Lightning and Supergirl are ending this year.

