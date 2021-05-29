What’s Your Favorite ‘Supernatural’ Episode? 4 Staff Picks

Hey, SPN Family! This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s special issue, Supernatural Forever! Grab it on newsstands now through August 16, 2021, or order it internationally at SupernaturalSpecial.com for a ton of incredible pics of the boys, a pull-out poster, and the full scoop on all 15 seasons of the demon-hunting hit!

“Scoobynatural”

What’s better than the Winchesters and Co. fighting their usual demons? Sam, Dean and Castiel becoming cartoons and battling baddies alongside the iconic Scooby-Doo gang in Season 13’s animated episode!

“The French Mistake”

I always loved the creativity of the meta episodes, and my favorite was “The French Mistake” from Season 6. The boys find themselves on the set of a TV show titled Supernatural, where Dean and Sam have to pretend to be the actors who play them on TV (Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins, above). It’s hilarious, and a fun look from the other side of the camera.

“Fan Fiction”

The 200th episode was a clever love letter to the show’s fandom, set at a girls’ school’s performance of Supernatural: The Musical (from left: Alyssa Lynch, Ackles, Padalecki and Natalie Sharp). I can only chuckle, recalling the goofy self-references and amusing nods to fan-favorite ’ships, capped off by a lovely rendition of SPN’s unofficial theme song, Kansas’ “Carry On Wayward Son.” Bravo!

“Baby”

Great brother moments (Ackles, left), the Impala and a monster hunt—all in one unique package. What other show could tell an entire episode from a car’s perspective?

