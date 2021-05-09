’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Bad News Hits Hard (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 6, Episode 3 “Forgiving Is Not Forgetting.”]

It’s a rough week for the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? couples, one that leaves quite a few on shaky ground.

Brandon and Julia’s interview with immigration doesn’t go as planned, while Angela and Michael continue to disagree about her operations. Plus, Andrei will probably never get along with Elizabeth’s family. But who’s planning life without her husband (just in case)? Read on to find out all the drama that went down in the third episode of Season 6.

Elizabeth and Andrei

As you’ll recall, Elizabeth’s family meeting about her husband Andrei joining the family business did not go well — and there’s little chance that him sitting down with her brother Charlie will either. (Andrei hasn’t forgotten about Charlie’s toast that he says ruined their second wedding day, especially since the other man hasn’t apologized.)

It goes pretty much as you’d expect, though we do feel it could’ve gone worse since they meet at a brewery of all places. Charlie does admit to overindulging in vodka at the wedding and expressing his feelings at the wrong time, but he only feels bad about being disrespectful to Elizabeth, not Andrei. As for working together in the family business, Andrei thinks he can just work with Chuck, while Charlie says his dad told him to show his brother-in-law the ropes. The only thing they can agree on is they both are in it to make money. The hatchet isn’t exactly buried.

Jovi and Yara

Jovi and Yara are getting used to being parents of a four-year-old baby, and that means picking out the right diapers and buying fruits and vegetables (“I got lemonade,” he says, “That’s kind of like fruit”). Another problem: He feels like his opinion needs to be taken into consideration, while she thinks he’ll do stupid stuff. His mom, Gwen, stops by to help (and insists their daughter needs to be in a blanket, not out of one), and Yara doesn’t want her telling her what to do.

That could become an issue when Jovi has to leave for work for two months in Guyana, and Yara can’t go home to see her family in Ukraine as planned due to COVID and not having the proper documentation. Gwen might be the only help Yara will have.

Angela and Michael

The evening before Angela’s weight-loss surgery, her good friend JoJo joins her at the hotel. She’ll be there to support her after the surgery and serves as another person telling her to stop smoking. (Angela doesn’t; she even smokes a cigarette the morning of the procedure.)

What JoJo won’t do is have a conversation with Michael about the breast reduction surgery Angela will also be having for her friend. Angela’s husband isn’t happy, as she expected, but she knows the risk of that second operation is secondary to the size of her breasts. She’s worried about what this will mean for their relationship, and she’s not the only one.

Michael becomes concerned about other men noticing Angela’s new body after the surgery after a conversation with his brother Yekini. If Michael can’t trust his wife, they shouldn’t be married, Yekini says.

On her way to her appointment, Angela calls her psychic, who assuages her fears with a reading — and also tells her not to smoke. But she only feels better for so long; when she tries to reach her family, no one answers. And with the risks she’s facing with the surgeries, she’s upset she can’t speak with them before going under.

Kalani and Asuelu

Kalani’s sister Kolini arrives and gets to see the “new” Asuelu. He’s trying to get along with his wife’s family and leave the past (like his and Kolini’s previously explosive confrontation) behind him. But Kolini worries that he’s coming across as a bit fake, and she’s not the only one. Kalani shares her concerns with her sister, but she’s trying to give her husband the benefit of the doubt.

It just gets worse when Kolini finds out they’re planning to buy a house. Sure, it might help if they have their own place — he’s uncomfortable living with Kalani’s family — but she suggests they look into six-month leases. What if they don’t stay together? Asuelu doesn’t want to even hear about the possibility of a divorce. Kalani tells him she’s good with moving out and having their own space if he really has changed, but they won’t work if that’s not the case.

Brandon and Julia

Brandon and Julia prepare for what they hope is the final step in her getting her Green Card: an interview. (She also hasn’t quite let her dream of living in Las Vegas go; she really hates the farm.) What he hasn’t told her is that they’re supposed to have documentation that proves she lives with him, like her name on a bill, but they don’t. Things get tense when she wonders if he’ll come to Russia with her if she doesn’t get her Green Card and he’s hesitant about making that move.

After the interview, they reveal that her application wasn’t approved. It wasn’t denied, either. There’s a new document that they might need, though the immigration officer doesn’t even know what it is yet. They’ll hear in two weeks if their application has been approved or if they need to submit more evidence.

Tiffany and Ronald

After canceling her and her kids’ tickets to go see Ronald in South Africa, Tiffany used the money for a deposit on their own home so they could move out of her mother’s house. She’s tired of putting him first and is focusing on her own happiness.

And if you ask her mom, Maggie, Tiffany won’t find that with her husband. That’s OK, she tells her daughter. Sometimes people aren’t meant for one another. Tiffany refuses to give up just yet, but having her own place does give her a backup plan. Will she need it?

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sundays, 8/7c, TLC (pre-premiere Fridays, discovery+)