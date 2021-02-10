‘Framing Britney Spears’ Doc Has Everyone Talking — Including the Singer Herself

Framing Britney Spears, released on Hulu February 5 as part of FX’s The New York Times Presents, landed like a bomb.

The docu is a professional and personal look at the queen of American pop music, covering her roller-coaster career, mental health challenges, and the growing movement against her court-mandated conservatorship, controlled by her father, Jamie. Social media (#FreeBrittney) has lit up with support for the singer after its release, with celebrities from Sarah Jessica Parker to Bette Middler voicing their support for the performer.

Now, Spears herself has posted on Twitter a three-year-old performance of her hit song “Toxic,” writing cryptically, “I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life.”

In a subsequent tweet, she wrote, “Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories. … Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life, it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”

Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives 🌹🌸🌷🌼!!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens 📷✨ !!!! — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) February 9, 2021

Also making the rounds is a video of late-night host Craig Ferguson in 2007 (on his then-The Late Late Show) declaring “no Britney Spears jokes” in his monologue:

Never forget when Craig Ferguson refused to make fun of Britney Spears. pic.twitter.com/r8AuiNPW0L — Britney Fan 🌹 (@BritneyHiatus) February 9, 2021

Other documentaries in the New York Times Presents collection include They Get Brave (about first responders in New York City during the coronavirus pandemic), The Killing of Breonna Taylor, and The Teenager Who Hacked Twitter.

The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears, Streaming Now, FX on Hulu