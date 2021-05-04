Surgeon on the Loose in ‘Prodigal Son,’ ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ ‘Selena’ and ‘Young Rock’ Finales
May the 4th be with you on “Star Wars Day” as Disney+ launches a Clone Wars spinoff built around The Bad Batch. Fox’s hit thriller Prodigal Son turns up the heat in the wake of Martin “The Surgeon” Whitly’s escape from his prison asylum. Netflix concludes its two-part biographical portrait of Selena, the queen of Tejano music.
Prodigal Son
“Time to face facts, kid. The Surgeon is back,” Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) tells his mortified profiler Malcolm (Tom Payne) as they deal with the unhappy news that Malcolm’s serial-killer dad, Martin “The Surgeon” Whitly (Michael Sheen), has escaped from his madhouse asylum prison along with two accomplices. Martin insists he’s changed his murderous spots, but does anyone believe him? Not his ex, Jessica (Bellamy Young), having barely recovered from her stiletto defense when she meets and bonds with a dejected Dr. Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones), over—what else—hooch. Jessica gets it: This improbably enjoyable thriller goes down even better after a couple of cocktails.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
While we wait for a new season of The Mandalorian, the streamer uses the official “Star Wars Day” of May the 4th to expand the sci-fi universe further with a spinoff of the animated hit The Clone Wars. A 70-minute premiere sets up a new adventure for the experimental elite clones known as the Bad Batch (introduced in Clone Wars), each with a special skill that makes them equipped for battle in the aftermath of the Clone War. (Episodes begin streaming weekly on Friday.)
Also new on Disney+ for Star Wars fans to geek out on:
Maggie Simpson in “The Force Awakens from Its Nap”: A special The Simpsons short (the first in a series that will pay homage to the various brands within the Disney empire) brings Star Wars magic to Springfield. Star Wars Biomes: A virtual fly-over of favorite Star Wars destinations including Hoth, Tatooine and Sorgan. Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs: An intimate tour inside the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Detroyer.
Selena: The Series
Though it ends in tragedy, the biographical docudrama is more concerned with celebrating the musical trajectory of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez (The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos) as the series concludes. The story picks up with the singer butting heads with her demanding manager dad (Ricardo Chavira).
Selena: The Series where to stream
Young Rock
Renewed for a second season, the autobiographical sitcom wraps its first year on Election Day 2032, the series’ framework that casts an unfortunate egotistic pall on the otherwise charming flashbacks. As the adult Dwayne Johnson (as himself) awaits results, he reflects on the highs and lows of his coming of age in Hawaii, Pennsylvania and Miami that prepared him for stardom—and possibly the presidency.
Inside Tuesday TV:
- Hairspray (8/7c, Turner Classic Movies): Each Tuesday in May, TCM looks at “Body Images on Film” and how movies have shaped notions of unorthodox beauty, starting with John Waters’ subversive 1988 film (later musicalized), starring Ricki Lake as a Baltimore teen who uses a local-TV dance show to put a spotlight on racial integration. Followed by the 1994 Australian hit Muriel’s Wedding (9:45/8:45c) and Lynn Redgrave as the 1966 iconoclast Georgy Girl (11:45/10:45c), with that catchy theme song.
- Teen Mom 2 (8/7c, MTV): The docuseries begins a new season with a new mom, Ashley, who takes an anniversary trip with her boyfriend, only to get a big surprise. Followed by the season premiere of Catfish: The TV Show (9/8c), where Nev and Kamie help Tyler get the skinny on his online crush Stefany, whose profile he found while browsing porn sites. When has that ever gone badly?
- NCIS (8/7c, CBS): While his team investigates a hit-and-run, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) goes to court, preparing to testify against a crooked financial advisor who stole millions from his Navy victims. The night’s all-new lineup continues with FBI (9/8c) and an emotional workout for Jeremy Sisto as Jubal, whose family issues cloud his judgment during a hostage situation.
- Finding Your Roots (8/7c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): The seventh season ends with a study of the family trees of caustic comedians Lewis Black and Roy Wood, Jr., suggesting that the hard times their ancestors survived may have inspired them to find humor in adversity.
- Supergirl (9/8c, The CW): Chyler Leigh, who plays Kara’s adoptive sister Alex, goes behind the camera for her directorial debut on Part 2 of the show’s flashbacks, recalling the time young Kara (Izabela Vidovic) first encountered Kryptonite.
- Survivalists (9/8c, BYUtv): Filmed in Utah, the competition series hosted by extreme adventurer Colin O’Brady is back for a second season. Each episode follows two families who go off the grid for a three-day survival immersion course, with the goal of reconnecting and repairing family ties.
- The Real Housewives of New York City (9/8c, Bravo): New to the catty cast: Eboni K. Williams, an attorney, broadcaster, podcaster, producer and author. Followed by the first of a two-part reunion of The Real Housewives of Dallas (10:30/9:30), which again begs the question: How do these women reunite when they refuse to go away?
- New Amsterdam (10/9c, NBC): Max’s (Ryan Eggold) ideals are once again tested—this time by an activist patient (Stumptown’s Tantoo Cardinal) who resists staying in a hospital whose very name represents the erasure of her people, the Native American Lenape tribe that once populated Manhattan.
- Frontline: Escaping Eretria (10/9c, PBS, check local listings at pbs.org): This disturbing report, five years in the making, reveals secret footage and testimony of torture and other human-rights abuses in the Eastern Africa nation.
- Grace: Looking Good Dead (streaming on BritBox): The second of two movie-length adaptations of Peter James’ mysteries stars John Simm (Life on Mars) as a troubled detective on the trail of a serial killer leaving grisly calling cards.