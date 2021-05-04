Surgeon on the Loose in ‘Prodigal Son,’ ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch,’ ‘Selena’ and ‘Young Rock’ Finales

May the 4th be with you on “Star Wars Day” as Disney+ launches a Clone Wars spinoff built around The Bad Batch. Fox’s hit thriller Prodigal Son turns up the heat in the wake of Martin “The Surgeon” Whitly’s escape from his prison asylum. Netflix concludes its two-part biographical portrait of Selena, the queen of Tejano music.

David Giesbrecht/FOX

Prodigal Son

9/8c

“Time to face facts, kid. The Surgeon is back,” Gil (Lou Diamond Phillips) tells his mortified profiler Malcolm (Tom Payne) as they deal with the unhappy news that Malcolm’s serial-killer dad, Martin “The Surgeon” Whitly (Michael Sheen), has escaped from his madhouse asylum prison along with two accomplices. Martin insists he’s changed his murderous spots, but does anyone believe him? Not his ex, Jessica (Bellamy Young), having barely recovered from her stiletto defense when she meets and bonds with a dejected Dr. Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones), over—what else—hooch. Jessica gets it: This improbably enjoyable thriller goes down even better after a couple of cocktails.

DISNEY +

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Series Premiere

While we wait for a new season of The Mandalorian, the streamer uses the official “Star Wars Day” of May the 4th to expand the sci-fi universe further with a spinoff of the animated hit The Clone Wars. A 70-minute premiere sets up a new adventure for the experimental elite clones known as the Bad Batch (introduced in Clone Wars), each with a special skill that makes them equipped for battle in the aftermath of the Clone War. (Episodes begin streaming weekly on Friday.)

Also new on Disney+ for Star Wars fans to geek out on:

Maggie Simpson in “The Force Awakens from Its Nap”: A special The Simpsons short (the first in a series that will pay homage to the various brands within the Disney empire) brings Star Wars magic to Springfield. Star Wars Biomes: A virtual fly-over of favorite Star Wars destinations including Hoth, Tatooine and Sorgan. Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs: An intimate tour inside the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Detroyer.

NETFLIX

Selena: The Series

Though it ends in tragedy, the biographical docudrama is more concerned with celebrating the musical trajectory of Selena Quintanilla-Pérez (The Walking Dead’s Christian Serratos) as the series concludes. The story picks up with the singer butting heads with her demanding manager dad (Ricardo Chavira).

Frank Masi/NBC

Young Rock

8/7c

Renewed for a second season, the autobiographical sitcom wraps its first year on Election Day 2032, the series’ framework that casts an unfortunate egotistic pall on the otherwise charming flashbacks. As the adult Dwayne Johnson (as himself) awaits results, he reflects on the highs and lows of his coming of age in Hawaii, Pennsylvania and Miami that prepared him for stardom—and possibly the presidency.

Inside Tuesday TV: