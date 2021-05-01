‘DC’s Legends’ Encounter Aliens, the House of Evangelista Rises on ‘Pose,’ ‘Mare’ Works the Case, ‘Zoey’ Sees a Therapist

Hi, TV Insider’s other critic Linda Maleh here! While Matt Roush is on a much deserved vacation, I’ll be bringing you our daily picks for what’s Worth Watching so that you never miss a moment of great television:

The Legends search for a missing Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) on the Legends of Tomorrow season premiere. Blanca (Mj Rodriguez) has to make some decisions about her ballroom family on the Pose final season premiere. Mare (Kate Winslet) and Colin (Evan Peters) work together to figure out who killed Erin (Cailee Spaeny) on Mare of Easttown. Zoey (Jane Levy) starts therapy on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Season Premiere 8/7c

After defeating the Fates last season, the Legends are now facing a bigger threat than ever: aliens. Admittedly it’s a little out of their purview, but since Sara Lance, captain of the Waverider, got abducted in the season 5 finale, they don’t really have a choice but figure it out. Co-captain Ava Sharpe (Jes Macallan), who’s also Sara’s girlfriend, takes Sara being missing especially hard. As she tries to manage her team of misfits, Ava will stop at nothing to find her lost love. Meanwhile, everyone’s coming up with their own wacky ideas on how to find Sara, and some of them may just be crazy enough to work. The Legends this season include (since the membership changed a lot last season), in addition to Sara and Ava, historian and steel-powered Nate Heywood (Nick Zano), fire-happy Mick Rory (Dominic Purcell), the magical John Constantine (Matt Ryan) – now with his soul back, air-totem siblings Zari (Tala Ashe) and Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) Tarazi, and the newly human Astra Logue (Olivia Swann). As usual, Gary’s (Adam Tsekhman) not that far behind, and a newcomer may be the perfect candidate to join the Legends – a gun-totin Texan named Spooner (Lisseth Chavez) who may be able to help the team find Sara.

FX

Pose

Season Premiere 10/9c

It’s 1994 in the double episode premiere of the final season of Ryan Murphy’s Emmy award winning series, and the House of Evangelista is long out of the ballroom game. Blanca moves forward with a new relationship and her work as a nurse’s aid is fulfilling, but difficult, as she cares for a friend dying of AIDS. Pray Tell (Billy Porter) suffers under the weight of the dead, and is relying far too much on booze to get him through the day. But as Lemar’s (Jason A. Rodriguez) arrogance grows with the rise of his new and vicious house, Blanca thinks it’s about time to remind everyone what the ballroom community is all about. And an evening of watching the O.J. Simpson Bronco chase has Blanca considering reforming the House of Evangelista.

HBO

Mare of Easttown

10/9c

On HBO’s new gritty drama, Detectives Mare Sheehan and Colin Zabel fall into a good pattern with each other as they work the case, and track down every possible lead, including phone records that point to a surprising suspect. They also manage to find the spot where Erin was killed. Mare clashes with the rest of the family when she makes a dangerous accusation against Frank (David Denman) concerning the case. Meanwhile, Mare continues to be courted by the, in my opinion, suspicious Richard (Guy Pearce). Drew’s (Izzy King) mother, Carrie (Sosie Bacon), is out of rehab and wants to sue for custody, but Mare strongly opposes uprooting Drew from Mare’s home where he’s lived his whole life, and she’s willing to go to extreme lengths to prevent it from happening.

nbc

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

9/8c

Zoey’s seeing a therapist to figure out how to balance her powers with her life, but she winds up making everything worse when she takes her therapist’s simple advice – be a more attentive girlfriend to Simon (John Clarence Stewart) – and turns it into trying to do too many things at once. Meanwhile, Max (Skylar Astin) is seriously considering going to live with girlfriend Rose (Katie Findlay) in New York, even if only temporarily. Mo (Alex Newell) meets Perry’s (David St. Louis) ex, which Perry’s extra stressed about for some reason. Maggie’s (Mary Steenburgen) friendship with Deb (guest star Bernadette Peters) grows, and hits its first bumps.

Inside Weekend TV: