Alicia’s Confronted by a Creepy Cult in ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

“Can you see?” That’s the question Riley (Nick Stahl) asks of Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) in this week’s episode of Fear The Walking Dead, “The Holding” — but he’s not asking about the quality of her vision.

In this exclusive clip, we see Alicia undergoing an entrance interview with a member of a mysterious new group… and apparently, they see the dead a little differently than everyone else. (And that’s putting it mildly.) They’re hoping that she’ll also come to believe the dead represent a new start for the world and can be used as a resource, but judging by Alicia’s reaction to all of this, Riley shouldn’t expect her to come on board.

We also get a few mentions of a man named Teddy (John Glover), who seems like he’s in charge of the whole place. And apparently, even though he’s nowhere to be seen, Teddy will know if Alicia’s not being honest with them about her feelings. Why? “Because he’ll look into your eyes, and he’ll see the truth.” Creepy. And suddenly, we’re pretty worried about the last remaining member of the Clark family.

Check out the full eerie scene above.

