‘The Kominsky Method’ Final Season Trailer: Sandy Says R.I.P. to Norman (VIDEO)

The Kominsky Method is bidding viewers farewell with its upcoming third season, but before the final curtain call, Sandy Kominsky (Michael Douglas) is laying Norman Newlander (Alan Arkin) to rest in a brand new trailer for the Netflix hit.

As previously revealed, Arkin announced he wouldn’t return for the show’s final chapter and the trailer is teasing his character’s death and its impact on Sandy. The series centers around Sandy, an aging actor trying to make his way in Hollywood’s ever-changing landscape.

As his ex-wife Roz Volander (Kathleen Turner) returns to the states to spend time with their daughter Mindy (Sarah Baker), and her boyfriend Martin (Paul Reiser), Sandy faces new challenges without Norman. Season 3 will deal with money, death, love, murder, and dreams coming true as teased in the trailer, below.

Returning alongside Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner are Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers, Haley Joel Osment, and Jane Seymour. Joining the series as versions of themselves are Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Barry Levinson, the first of whom seems to take over Sandy’s acting class.

The Chuck Lorre comedy, which debuted in 2018, will conclude with this six-episode final season. Don’t miss the hilarious trailer, below, and catch The Kominsky Method on Netflix when Season 3 arrives this May.

The Kominsky Method, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, May 28, Netflix