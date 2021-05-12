‘Superman & Lois’ Returns! Tyler Hoechlin on the ‘Exciting But Terrifying’ Events Ahead (VIDEO)

After a COVID-related scheduling shift, the fantastically entertaining freshman drama Superman & Lois about the first family of DC Comics finally flies back onto our screens next week! And we have an exclusive clip covering what we’ve seen and what’s to come. And it looks epic (didya clock that certain costume?).

We can also confirm that stuff is about to get emotional. In “Broken Trust, the first new episode since March 23, a superpowered threat runs amok in Smallville, just as Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) is starting to figure out how to balance being the Man of Steel and a better father to his twin sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin)—the latter of whom has inherited dad’s more alien abilities.

“I think it’s exciting for Clark, but at the same time, it’s also terrifying,” says the perfectly cast Hoechlin of Jordan’s situation. “To see your child carrying on something that is something in common with you, all of a sudden, it’s a chance to connect with him in a way that he hasn’t been able to in the past…But it’s [scary] because it’s bringing back all those moments Clark went through when he was younger and feeling strange and different.” That empathy will prove to be the elder Kent’s greatest strength when Jordan’s nascent powers begin to have a direct—and deeply painful—impact on his usually understanding brother.

To complicate matters, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) brings home some bad news about her investigation into corrupt businessman Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). “One of my favorite moments in the episode is when she admits to the trouble she’s been getting into,” Hoechlin says with a laugh. “Clark is just like, ‘Oh, my goodness. What are you doing to me!?’”

Superman & Lois, Returns, Tuesday, May 18, 9/8c, The CW