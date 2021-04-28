Alex Trebek’s Widow Jean Speaks to NBC News in First Interview Since His Death

It’s been months since the death of longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, but fans are still feeling the loss, and that’s why NBC News is recognizing him and wife Jean Trebek in their forthcoming special, Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List.

Airing Saturday, May 1, Alex’s widow is sitting down with Savannah Guthrie to discuss the couple’s charitable contributions, as well as reflect upon the outpouring of support the two received during Alex’s battle with pancreatic cancer. The interview will be Jean’s first since Alex’s death, and viewers got a sneak peek during Today‘s broadcast on Wednesday, April 28.

“I think one of the beautiful things, the blessings that came, if you can call it a blessing, was that he got to really see the outpouring of love and admiration that he gave to the world,” Jean says in the clip shared by the NBC morning show.

Jean and Alex Trebek are just two among those featured in NBC News’s first annual The 2021 Inspiration List. The event is recognizing extraordinary people who have made positive impacts during a particularly challenging year.

“He got to really see the outpouring of love.” Jean Trebek talks to @SavannahGuthrie about her late husband Alex Trebek. Catch the full interview during the special prime-time event “Inspiring America,” which airs Saturday, May 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Telemundo. pic.twitter.com/BdjN5W4QFG — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 28, 2021

The Trebeks’ legacy of charitable work with the homeless will be part of their profile. Others set to feature in the special are director Lin-Manuel Miranda, NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, Spurs assistant coach Becky Hammon, founder of World Central Kitchen José Andrés, CEO of Feeding America Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, the Inspiration4 Crew, and America’s teachers.

Inspiring America: The 2021 Inspiration List, Saturday, May 1, 8/7c, NBC and Telemundo