Netflix Summer 2021 Movie Slate: ‘The Kissing Booth 3,’ ‘He’s All That’ & More

Netflix is giving subscribers a peek into the future with its Summer 2021 movie lineup featuring highly-anticipated titles and more.

There’s something for everyone as the slate features selections from a wide range of genres including romance, drama, action, and more. Among the movies hitting the library earlier this summer in May are Zack Snyder‘s Army of the Dead and The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams, Anthony Mackie, Gary Oldman, and Wyatt Russell.

Titles dropping this June include Kevin Hart‘s Fatherhood, the action film Awake starring Gina Rodriguez, and the animated film America: The Motion Picture featuring voice work from Channing Tatum, Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Bobby Moynihan, Judy Greer, Will Forte, Raoul Max Trujillo, Killer Mike, Simon Pegg, and Andy Sandberg.

Later this summer, romance flicks such as The Kissing Booth 3, Resort to Love, and He’s All That will make a splash on the streamer. Below, see the full lineup of originals coming to Netflix this Summer as well as a video peek at the action to come.

Summer

Fear Street Trilogy (Date TBA)

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed (Date TBA)

The Loud House Movie (Date TBA)

April

Things Heard & Seen (4/29)

The Mitchells vs. The Machines (4/30)

May

Monster (5/7)

Oxygen (Oxygene) (5/12)

The Woman in the Window (5/14)

Army of the Dead (5/21)

Baggio: The Divine Ponytail (Il Divin Codino) (5/26)

Ghost Lab (5/26)

Blue Miracle (5/27)

June

Carnaval (6/2)

Awake (6/9)

Wish Dragon (6/11)

Skater Girl (6/11)

Jagame Thandhiram (6/18)

Fatherhood (6/18)

Good on Paper (6/23)

The Ice Road (6/25)

America: The Motion Picture (6/30)

The House of Flowers: The Movie (La Casa De Las Flores: La Pelicula) (TBA)

July

Resort to Love (7/29)

The Last Mercenary (Le Dernier Mercenaire) (7/30)

Blood Red Sky (TBA)

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans (TBA)

The Last Letter From Your Lover (TBA)

August

Sweet Girl (8/20)

He’s All That (8/27)

Beckett (TBA)

The Kissing Booth 3 (8/11)