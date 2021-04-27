‘The Voice’ Turns 10: Relive These 8 Pitch-Perfect Auditions

Ten years ago this month, NBC gave fans of TV singing competitions a new Idol to worship, so to speak. The Voice premiered in April 2011, offering a new format in which celebrities didn’t just judge contestants but campaigned to be their mentors.

By the end of 2013, The Voice had become a Top 10 show and an Emmy winner in the Outstanding Competition Program category, and the format had spread to more than 50 countries.

To celebrate The Voice’s 10th anniversary, we’re reliving unforgettable blind auditions from the contestants so far—and not just the winners and finalists!

Season 1: Javier Colon, “Time After Time”

The Voice’s inaugural winner grabbed fans’ and coaches’ attention from the very first bar of this Cyndi Lauper ballad. “It was so perfect, but it was also so tasteful, too,” Adam Levine, Colon’s future coach, told him.

Season 6: Christina Grimmie, “Wrecking Ball”

Christina Grimmie, may she rest in peace, came in like a wrecking ball with her performance of the Miley Cyrus song in Season 6. “You’re more comfortable up there than I am, almost,” Levine told her. With his guidance, Grimmie landed in third place overall.

Season 9: Jordan Smith, “Chandelier”

Jordan Smith swung from belting out high notes to crooning in falsetto performing this Sia song for his Season 9 tryout. He had hardly finished before Gwen Stefani stormed the stage to give him a hug. “You are amazing,” the No Doubt singer told him. “You just moved me so much today.” Smith ultimately chose Team Adam, though, and went on to clinch the Season 9 title.

Season 11: Lauren Diaz, “If I Ain’t Got You”

You could practically see Alicia Keys get goosebumps as Season 11 contestant Lauren Diaz started performing the coach’s own track. All four judges wanted Diaz on their team, but it was a foregone conclusion that she would choose Team Alicia. “There’s no denying this God-given talent that you have,” the singer and pianist told her.

Season 16: Maelyn Jarmon, “Fields of Gold”

Sting might have been feeling the sting seeing this Season 16 champ put a flawless spin on his hit. The four coaches spun their chairs for her, then gave her a standing ovation. “What you did, it showed your skill, it showed your mastery of your instrument, but it also showed that you have magic, too,” John Legend told her.

Season 18: Thunderstorm Artis, “Blackbird”

Thunderbird Artis inspired Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, and Legend to turn their chairs within the first moments of his rendition of this Beatles favorite, and Blake Shelton wasn’t far behind. “Your vocal control was just perfect,” Jonas said. Artis joined Team Jonas and ranked third in Season 18.

Season 18: Mike Jerel, “It’s a Man’s Man’s Man’s World”

Season 18 contestant Mike Jerel had all four coaches begging him to join their team after he hit all the right notes with his James Brown cover. He ultimately signed on with Legend. “Everything you did was done with such a level of confidence. Note for note, you had a plan, you knew where you wanted to go, and your voice had so much fire,” the 12-time Grammy winner told him.

Season 19: Desz, “Unbreak My Heart”

Season 19’s third-place winner, meanwhile, was Desz, who got all four Voice chairs spinning with her soulful rendition of Toni Braxton’s heartbreak anthem. “I love the big notes you did and how you sustained them, and that control is so crazy-cool,” Clarkson, another Texas native and Desz’s future coach, told her.

