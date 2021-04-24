Why Was ‘Supernatural’ Star Misha Collins at the 2021 Oscars?

With the multiple locations and fewer people in Los Angeles (at Union Station), those actually in attendance at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards stood out — especially Misha Collins. If you were surprised to see the Supernatural star, you weren’t the only one. In fact, his name was trending in the United States during the big show.

The actor himself shared an explanation for his attendance on Twitter, and it’s simple: He was there supporting a friend. “My bff since I was 12 years old is nominated Oscars in 6 categories tonight and I couldn’t be more proud (or jealous),” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Sound of Metal director Darius Marder. “So happy for him and for this incredible, inclusive film about the deaf community and addiction and the human condition. So full of love and pride tonight…”

Collins was spotted on the ABC broadcast early on in the show, prompting viewers to voice their surprise at seeing him.

So far, Sound of Metal has won Oscars for Best Sound and Best Film Editing. It did not win for Best Actor in a Supporting Role or Best Original Screenplay. Best Actor in a Leading Role and Best Picture have yet to be announced.

In November 2020, Collins wrapped his time on Supernatural toward the end of the series’ 15-season run. He first appeared as the angel Castiel in the Season 4 premiere.