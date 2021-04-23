New York Comic Con to Take Place In Person With a Limited Capacity

Event organizers ReedPop have revealed that 2021’s New York Comic Con will take place in person this October.

The convention, which is staged at NYC’s’s Javits Center and surrounding venues, went virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19, but according to ReedPop’s US Comic Portfolio Director, Kristina Rogers, they plan to allow reduced numbers to attend this year.

“Right now, we see a path forward for safe, amazing events that are going to look a bit different than usual, so that’s where we’re heading.” said Rogers in a statement.

Among the changes being set in place are reduced capacity, limiting attendance and badges to ensure safe distancing. Face coverings will be required.

It’s with much optimism and enthusiasm that we look forward to welcoming you back to #NYCC to celebrate the fandoms we all love, together! Read the full letter from our Event Director: https://t.co/V2oLMEeKVXpic.twitter.com/9nKQmrh3gs — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) April 22, 2021

Temperatures will also be taken at the door and anyone not within the safe range will be turned away automatically. Along with enforcing distancing, there will be increased opportunities for sanitization and cleaning throughout the convention’s run. Physical contact will also be prohibited as event adopts a no handshakes, no high-fives, and no hugs policy.

Along with providing an update on New York Comic Con, it was unveiled that Florida Supercon, Emerald City Comic Con, and C2E2 will also take place in person. New York Comic Con is currently slated for Thursday, October 7 through Sunday, October 10.

Until then, Rogers promised that more news and updates are on the way regarding panels, ticket sale dates, and much more, so stay tuned.