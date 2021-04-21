‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’: Danny Ramirez on Sam & Joaquin’s Connection

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Season 1, Episode 5, “Truth.”]

The Falcon and the Winter Soldiermay focus primarily on familiar characters Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), but it’s the fresh faces that are taking Marvel’s Disney+ series to another level.

One of the best additions is Danny Ramirez‘s Joaquin Torres, a United States Air Force Lieutenant who finds a kinship with Sam early on. Their military roots make a connection inevitable, but it’s more than that for the young airman, Ramirez believes.

“I find that there’s something endearing about Joaquin’s eagerness to help one of his heroes,” the actor explains. “Early on, I think Sam is receptive to how special it is for this kid, and Sam’s unbelievably good with people. So I think he’s able to read that and embrace that in [Joaquin].”

Throughout the season, Sam and Joaquin have been building a bond so deep that in the most recent installment, “Truth,” the Avenger trusted Torres with one of his most prized possessions. Following a battle with new Captain America John Walker (Wyatt Russell), Sam’s wings were damaged.

After a brief conversation with Joaquin, he leaves the tech behind, opting to take possession of the symbolic shield. When Joaquin calls out after him, noting that Sam forgot the wings, he tells Torres, “Keep ’em.”

“With actors like Anthony, you’re able to feel moments like that play out. So as we did that scene, it definitely felt earned in some way,” Ramirez says of Sam giving Joaquin the wings.

“As a character, I was surprised that I was told to keep them,” he admits. “I think it plays to Sam’s strengths in finding someone to trust to give the wings to in that moment,” he adds. Will fans see Joaquin Torres make use of those wings in the show’s finale? Ramirez isn’t revealing anything: “I’ll go ahead and say that you have to wait and see.”

Speaking of the finale, Ramirez sounds off on where he thinks Joaquin stands when it comes to the Flag Smashers, the anti-nationalist group trying to restore what life was like pre-Blip. “I think Joaquin definitely understands where it’s coming from,” he says of the group’s anger and aggressive approach, “but there’s also a way to do it.”

“There’s nothing to do until there’s something to do,” Torres told Sam in the penultimate episode. We’re guessing with those wings in his possession, Torres will feel obligated to get involved with whatever action crosses his path. And we can’t wait to see it.

