‘Chicago Med’ Sneak Peek: Natalie Pleads With Will to Help Her Mother (VIDEO)

Uh-oh, how worried should we be about Dr. Natalie Manning’s (Torrey DeVitto) mother Carol (Margaret Colin)? It sounds like the answer is “very” after TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from the April 21 episode of Chicago Med.

“How’d your mom’s appointment go?” Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) asks.

“Not great,” Natalie admits. “The LVAD’s [left ventricular assist device] not helping as much as we’d hoped.” But she has another idea that might help her mother’s heart: “I know at first it was either your trial meds or the LVAD. We couldn’t do both.”

As her ex-fiancé explains, “all trial patients have to fit the same criteria.” And since there’s still so much unknown about the drug in the trial, Will doesn’t know how it might react with the LVAD.

“If Mom understood the risk, is there any way you could still get her into the trial?” Natalie asks. Watch the clip above to see what he says.

Elsewhere in “Some Things Are Worth the Risk,” Drs. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) and Dean Archer (Steven Weber) respond to a scene that brings back some bad memories for the men who served in the Navy together.

“I have a feeling that the show — which is known for really attacking real-life issues, medical issues, health issues — with the storyline between Ethan and Dean, is going to touch on actual things that people experience in our society,” Weber previously teased. “They’re taking a little bit of a chance here, they’re going a little deeper.”

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC