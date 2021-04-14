Why Kristin Cavallari Is Returning to ‘The Hills,’ But Only for One Episode

Is it the late 2000s again? It certainly feels like it as MTV has released the first trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings and a familiar face is stopping by.

Kristin Cavallari, originally of Laguna Beach fame before continuing her reality TV reign withThe Hills from 2009 to 2010, is returning for the revival series’ sophomore season. Joining regulars Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, and more, Cavallari gives a teasing toast in the the trailer, saying “to being reunited.”

Her brief appearance comes while making an entrance into an unknown location, but how long will her stay on the show be? “I filmed one episode, so what could you really do?” Cavallari toldUS Weekly about her return and whether a lot of drama will be involved.

There’s “no drama — at least not about me,” she insisted. This means her appearance isn’t more than a cameo, but we can’t help but be drawn in. The reality star revealed she had a great time and was “really happy that I was able to do it.”

While the new trailer, below, previews plenty of drama from the rest of the gang, it’s not really Cavallari’s thing these days. As a mother of three, she said, “I’m more than happy to have my life be private!” So, she’s leaving it up to the rest of the cast to deliver in that department.

See how they’re faring in the juicy trailer below, and catch The Hills: New Beginnings this May on MTV.

The Hills: New Beginnings, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, May 12, 9/8c, MTV