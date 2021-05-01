Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything You Should Know About AMC+

Searching for something new on streaming? We’re breaking down everything you need to know about AMC+, below.

What Is It?

AMC Networks’ streaming bundle, which offers a wide range of programming from its family of channels including AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

How Much Does It Cost?

Plans start at $8.99 per month.

What’s in the Library?



Thousands of hours of must-see series and movies: Want to binge Emmy winners Mad Men and Orphan Black? Do that here. Movies now streaming include everything from Black Hawk Down to The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Or check out AMC+ originals like the just-released espionage series Spy City starring Dominic Cooper as an English secret agent looking for a traitor in Cold War–era Berlin. Launching in May: the psychological thriller Too Close, about a psychiatrist (Emily Watson) who must evaluate a manipulative criminal suspect (Denise Gough). What’s more, AMC+ customers have access to all content from streaming services Sundance Now, Shudder and IFC Films Unlimited, so there’s no need to pay for multiple subscriptions!

Where Can I Watch?



As of now, there’s no AMC+ app to download directly to your smartphone, tablet or TV. So you must subscribe through a platform like Apple TV Channels, Prime Video Channels or, for those with a Roku TV or device, the Roku Channel and stream from there.