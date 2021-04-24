Master of Suspense: ‘The Innocent’ & More Harlan Coben Series on Netflix

Bestselling author Harlan Coben adapts his books and ideas into riveting series ranging from the forthcoming title The Innocent to the previously released Safe. We round them up, below.

The Innocent

Two twists turn life upside down for a married couple in a Spanish adaptation of Harlan Coben’s 2005 thriller. Mateo and Olivia (Mario Casas and Aura Garrido) are back on track following Mateo’s release from prison for inadvertently killing a man while breaking up a fight. Just as they are about to settle into their home, Mateo gets a strange call that ignites a new problem. Premieres Friday, April 30

The Stranger

A woman in a baseball cap (Hannah John-Kamen) walks up to a man (Richard Armitage) and tells him a secret about his wife in this nail-biter about the cruelty of revenge. Based on the 2015 book. Available now

Safe

Dexter’s Michael C. Hall stars in this Coben-created original as a British surgeon and widowed father who must contend with his grief over his wife’s passing and the horror of what he finds after one of his daughters disappears. Available now

The Woods

This Polish take on Coben’s 2007 novel tells parallel tales of a prosecutor investigating a 2019 murder and how the deceased is linked to his days as a summer camp counselor in 1994. Available now