‘The Voice’: Rachel Mac & Bradley Sinclair Tackle an Elton John Classic (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Battle Rounds are well underway, as NBC’s music competition grows fiercer leading up to the Knockouts.

The Monday, April 12 episode sees Nick Jonas‘s team members Rachel Mac and Bradley Sinclair going head-to-head and singing for their lives on the show. Rachel and Bradley bring their A-game for a performance of Elton John‘s classic tune “Your Song,” and TV Insider has your exclusive first look.

In the Battle preview above, the Team Nick contestants harmonize beautifully with their smooth vocals. Though they’ve just met, Rachel and Bradley connect quickly, which shows in their performance.

Both contestants are originally from Michigan: Rachel is 15 and lives with her father and sisters, while Bradley now calls Nashville home as he attempts a career in music after years in theater.

The two hopefuls receive a standing ovation from Jonas, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson‘s stand-in coach Kelsea Ballerini. “You two were beautiful just then,” John excitedly announces following the applause.

“When we have these moments, it reminds us of why we love music,” John continues. Hear what else the coaches have to say in the clip above, and don’t miss the Battle outcome when The Voice airs on April 12.

The Voice, Season 20, Mondays, 8/7c , NBC