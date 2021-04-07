Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ Show Finally Gets a Name, Fall Debut

Jon Stewart‘s eagerly awaited new current affairs show will be called The Problem With Jon Stewart, it has been announced. And it’s set to launch this fall.

Apple TV+ revealed these details and more about the series, which marks Stewart’s big television comeback six years after he exited Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

The show will be the first project in a multi-year deal between the broadcaster and the award-winning host, producer, writer, and director.

The Problem With Jon Stewart is described by Apple as “a multiple season, one-hour, single-issue series which will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation” as well as the host’s advocacy work, which includes 9/11 first responders. He’ll continue the discussion on a companion podcast.

During his 16 years on The Daily Show, before being succeeded by Trevor Noah, Stewart won 20 Emmy Awards. That includes 10 consecutive wins for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Series. His reason for leaving, he explained, was that he wanted to spend more time with his family. He’s occasionally popped up on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to provide more low-key commentary, and he wrote and directed the 2020 feature film Irresistible, a political comedy starring former Daily Show correspondent Steve Carell.

The Problem With Jon Stewart is executive produced by Brindi Adhikari, Stewart’s long-time manager James Dixon, and Richard Plepler through his EDEN Productions.

Stewart’s Busboy Productions is also working on other potential projects for the streaming service.